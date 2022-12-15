Deal: Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits new record $999 ($200 off)





Apple’s 256GB M2 MacBook Air hit an all-time high today. It’s $999.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $1,199.00. Amazon only sells midnight colors at this price.

B&H Photo offers all four colors Space Grey, Midnight, Silver and Starlight for $999.00. The retailer offers free express shipping to most locations in the US.

The 512GB M2 MacBook Air also holds its all-time low price of $1,299.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo. Like the 256GB model, Amazon only has one color for this price, but B&H Photo sells all four models.

