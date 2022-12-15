Tech
Google Releases State’s Most Searched Holiday Cookies
The Google Trends Christmas cookie map shows the most searched cookies for each state. Illustration provided by: Google
According to Google Trends data, the most popular Christmas cookies in America in 2022 will be sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter flowers.
Pushing the news: On Thursday, Google released a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state, based on searches from Dec. 3 through 9.
The Big Picture: Consumers buy or bake Christmas cookies to serve or gift to family and friends before Christmas.
According to a Numerator survey of 1,510 consumers, dessert is on the Christmas shopping list of 61% of holiday-goers.
How it works: Google tells Axios that its map represents uniquely searched cookies across the United States, and defines uniquely searched terms as terms that are overrepresented in a region compared to a country. said.
Linzer Cookies was uniquely searched for in Massachusetts, meaning it was searched more statewide than across the United States, Jenny Lee, lead analyst for Google Trends, told Axios.
What they say: Christmas cookies remain constant each year, but the types of cookies people search for change each year, which makes these results so interesting, Lee said. increase.
The data showed a strong presence of international-style cookies, especially on the East Coast, where Italian Christmas cookies are concentrated.
The numbers show that gingerbread was the top cookie in seven states and Washington DC, while peanut butter cookies were the most searched for in seven states.
According to Google data, Italian Christmas cookies were the most searched cookies in six states, with sugar Christmas cookies at five.
Flashback: Last year, the most searched for holiday cookies were keto cookies in four states and gluten-free Christmas cookies in another four states.
Christmas Cookie List: Gingerbread, Snowballs and More
Below are the most searched cookies by state.
Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas: Christmas cookies in the kitchen sink
California: Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado: Snowball Cookies
Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies
District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies
Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia: gingerbread cookies
Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa: Spritz Cookies
Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies
Main: Italian Christmas cookies
Maryland: German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies
Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossom
Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies
Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies
Montana: Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossom
Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York: Italian Christmas Cookies
North Carolina: Moravian Cookies
North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossom
Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossom
Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossom
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas: Springerle Cookies
Utah: Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossom
Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies
