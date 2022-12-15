Google Releases State’s Most Searched Holiday Cookies





The Google Trends Christmas cookie map shows the most searched cookies for each state. Illustration provided by: Google

According to Google Trends data, the most popular Christmas cookies in America in 2022 will be sugar cookies, gingerbread and peanut butter flowers.

Pushing the news: On Thursday, Google released a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state, based on searches from Dec. 3 through 9.

The Big Picture: Consumers buy or bake Christmas cookies to serve or gift to family and friends before Christmas.

According to a Numerator survey of 1,510 consumers, dessert is on the Christmas shopping list of 61% of holiday-goers.

How it works: Google tells Axios that its map represents uniquely searched cookies across the United States, and defines uniquely searched terms as terms that are overrepresented in a region compared to a country. said.

Linzer Cookies was uniquely searched for in Massachusetts, meaning it was searched more statewide than across the United States, Jenny Lee, lead analyst for Google Trends, told Axios.

What they say: Christmas cookies remain constant each year, but the types of cookies people search for change each year, which makes these results so interesting, Lee said. increase.

The data showed a strong presence of international-style cookies, especially on the East Coast, where Italian Christmas cookies are concentrated.

The numbers show that gingerbread was the top cookie in seven states and Washington DC, while peanut butter cookies were the most searched for in seven states.

According to Google data, Italian Christmas cookies were the most searched cookies in six states, with sugar Christmas cookies at five.

Flashback: Last year, the most searched for holiday cookies were keto cookies in four states and gluten-free Christmas cookies in another four states.

Christmas Cookie List: Gingerbread, Snowballs and More

Below are the most searched cookies by state.

Alabama: Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas: Christmas cookies in the kitchen sink

California: Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado: Snowball Cookies

Connecticut: Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware: Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia: Gingerbread Cookies

Florida: Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia: gingerbread cookies

Hawaii: Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois: Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa: Spritz Cookies

Kansas: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky: Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana: Gingerbread Cookies

Main: Italian Christmas cookies

Maryland: German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts: Linzer Cookies

Michigan: Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota: Peanut Butter Blossom

Mississippi: Gingerbread Cookies

Missouri: Red Velvet Cookies

Montana: Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska: Peanut Butter Blossom

Nevada: Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire: Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey: Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico: Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York: Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina: Moravian Cookies

North Dakota: Peanut Butter Blossom

Ohio: Peanut Butter Blossom

Oklahoma: Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon: Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania: Peanut Butter Blossom

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina: Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee: Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas: Springerle Cookies

Utah: Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont: Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia: Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington: Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia: Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin: Peanut Butter Blossom

Wyoming: Christmas Sugar Cookies

Details from Axios:

