The Witcher 3’s next-gen changes show good things for the future of the series





CD Projekt Red is back in overdelivery. Player confidence took a hit following Cyberpunk 2077’s tumultuous launch, but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunts’ free next-gen update is a return to form, and to improve on an already great game. Efforts have been put into the series, and it shows good things for the future of the series.

What could have been a simple PlayStation 5 and Xbox series port with polished graphics and a $20 price tag instead became CD Projekt Red’s introspective mission. Anyone who has purchased a physical version of The Witcher 2 or 3 in the past will remember the bundle of extras that came with it (such as soundtrack CDs and maps). gen update.

Whether it’s one of the new armor sets based on locations from beloved books like Dol Blathanna, a new lore snippet, a brand new mission, or even a new Gwent card, the dev team is trying to show they really care. However, it’s not just the effort behind these new additions, it’s the changes CD Projekt Red has made to previous mechanics that truly bode well for the future.

For fans returning to The Witcher 3, the most noticeable of these changes is the combat system. What many complained about in the original, which could be slow and somewhat repetitive at times, CD Projekt Red has some small changes that bring real intensity and dynamism to every fight. was added.

Screenshots of The Witcher 3 PlayStation 5 next-gen update.

New melee camera angles push players into the center of the battlefield, connecting Sprint to L3 essentially adds a new mechanic to combat, and a quick casting sign system keeps you locked into battle at all times. Combine these with 60 frames per second gameplay and haptic feedback (at least on PS5), and combat feels almost scripted. Geralt casts his Yrden to trap one enemy of his, dodges another enemy’s attack, flashes Igni to take them both down, dodges arrows before sprinting towards the archers and brutally Run the finisher. Every battle feels like a cutscene.

Even if these changes were introduced in The Witcher 4 (because they don’t have an official name) they would feel like a satisfying improvement, so the fact that CD Projekt Red is announcing them means even better things are going on. And it’s even more exciting to understand what the community wants.

CD Projekt Red didn’t stop there, as it included real fan-made mods as an official feature of the next-gen update. World map improvements, balance updates, even some texture upgrades are all features added by the development team and created by the community. In particular, the fact that CD Projekt Red returned to pay attention to the community after alienating many players at the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 means that the same mistakes won’t be repeated when The Witcher 4 is released. It shows that

Of course, it will be the first (or second) of several new Witcher games, as CD Projekt Red announced earlier this year that it had at least five sequels and spin-offs in the works. As long as we put the same amount of effort and attention into future games that we put into the next-gen version of 3, this increase in game development could present its own challenges, but fans of the series will likely not. worry.

All CD Projekt Red games in development

Ryan Dinsdale is an IGN freelancer and UK news editor. He talks about witchers all day long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/the-witcher-3s-next-gen-changes-signal-good-things-for-series-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos