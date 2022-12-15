Tesla shares hit two-year low as Musk sells more stake





Musks’ behavior is a red flag for Tesla. Photo: Thomas Niedermueller/Stringer (Getty Images)

Elon Musks’ stake in Tesla continues to shrink, and so does his overall wealth.

Tesla’s CEO sold about 22 million shares worth about $3.6 billion between December 12 and 14, according to filings with the U.S. financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). .

Meanwhile, Tesla stock hit a two-year low. The electric car maker’s stock has fallen more than 50% in the past 12 months as investor concerns continue to grow over Musk’s commitment to the company. Tony Sycamore, an analyst at brokerage firm IG His Markets, told Reuters the recent sale didn’t give the business much confidence or say much about where he is. [Musks] attention to.

Musk’s fortune is closely tied to Tesla stock. By dedicating himself to Twitter and leaving Tesla, he lost his status as the richest person in the world. Bernard Arnault, his CEO of French luxury group LVMH, has surpassed Musk in both the Forbes and Bloomberg rankings.

Chart: Tesla stock hits two-year low.

17%: Musk invested in Tesla a year ago, according to Refinitiv data

13.4%: Musk now owns a stake in Tesla, according to Refinitiv data

29%: Tesla shares have fallen since Musk completed its Twitter acquisition on Oct. 28

$40 billion: Musk’s total Tesla stock sales last year

Below $500 billion: Nasdaq-listed Tesla shares are worth less than $1 trillion a year ago

$13 billion: Musk took on part of Twitter’s deal bill.The bank that lent him money is preparing to book a loss on the loan this quarter.

$8: Twitter’s fee for the subscription blue tick service. We want to create a viable monetization stream for sites that derive 90% of their revenue from advertising.

Why Did Elon Musk Sell Tesla Stock Again?

On April 29, Musk said he had no plans to sell Tesla shares after today. But in August, he sold about eight million shares for about $7 billion. Still, he said it was the last sale. He said it was important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla shares if Twitter forced the deal to end and some of its equity partners failed to come to an agreement (which I don’t think is likely). replied to a tweet asking if the was completed.

The Twitter deal closed on Oct. 28. And now this.

Investor Gary Black, managing partner of the Future Fund, in which Tesla owns the largest stake, speculated that Musk had sold the stake before the SEC disclosure. After the allegations were confirmed, Black said he hopes the money will be used to pay off part of Musk’s high-interest Twitter loan.

Musk is also reportedly trying to cut Twitter’s costs by refusing to pay office leases and withholding severance payments. you see. Ross Garber, co-founder, president and CEO of Garber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, was forced to sell his Tesla stake to pay bills by Elon.

Can Tesla Stock Recover?

Musk seems calm. He said that Tesla and his team at SpaceX are so good they don’t really need him and that Tesla is better in the long run. On his December 14th, the third day of his stock sale, Musk tweeted: When a user asked him to avoid distractions from Tesla, he replied, Think long-term and avoid leverage.

Black believes Musk will quickly realize that his political views are hurting Tesla’s brand, and the board has decided that after handing over control of Twitter to someone else, he’ll be fully sanctioned. As CEO of Time, he will pressure Tesla to return. A $10 billion buyback from Yahoo!

However, some are less optimistic. After all, selling Musks stock is just one of many problems plaguing electric car makers. His general demeanor is something else. Musk has sparked political controversy while Tesla’s approval ratings have fallen, UK-based research platform YouGov has found. Liberals view Tesla more negatively than before, and conservatives aren’t willing to step in and fill the gap. In Germany, Tesla cars rank lower compared to their competitors by most accounts, from likeability to quality.

Additionally, there is growing anxiety and uncertainty about electric vehicle sales in a weak economy, where borrowing costs are high and competitors are beefing up their offerings. Additionally, Tesla has responded to millions of recalls, with several investigations targeting crashes and their autopilot features.

Moreover, it seems like a tall order to expect the board to act on. As journalist Dave Troy points out, the board is made up of Musk’s brothers and people close to them, making it unlikely to oust him. He has yet to take any action.

One More: Musk Tesla Stock Charity Starts at Home

Aside from selling shares, Musk gave some of his shares away under the guise of philanthropy. In November 2021, he gifted over 5 million shares of his Tesla stock to an unnamed organization. It was sent to the Mask Foundation, which he launched with his older brother Kimbal in 2002, 20 years before him, according to tax returns obtained by Bloomberg News. As of the end of 2021, the Musk Foundation’s assets exceeded his $9.4 billion.

