Microsoft-signed malicious driver ushers in EDR killer, ransomware





Malicious drivers certified by Microsoft’s Windows Hardware Developer Program are being used by cybercriminals to facilitate post-exploitation efforts, said Redmond this week to terminate security software on targeted networks. I warned you that it is used as part of a small toolkit intended to

In an advisory issued on December 13, Microsoft explained that “multiple developer accounts in the Microsoft Partner Center attempted to submit malicious drivers to be signed by Microsoft.” The seller’s account was suspended in early October. “

Code signing is used to provide a level of trust between software and the operating system. As such, legally signed drivers can bypass normal software security checks and help cybercriminals move laterally from device to device through corporate networks.

SIM-Swap, ransomware attack

In this case, the driver was likely used in various post-exploitation activities, including ransomware deployment, the computing giant admits. Mandiant and SentinelOne also warned Microsoft about the issue in October, where he worked with Sophos, detailing the use of the driver in a particular campaign.

According to their findings, also published on December 13, the driver was “proactively compromised into telecommunications, BPO [business process optimization]MSSPs [managed security service provider]Financial Services Business” and has achieved various results.

According to Mandiant researchers, UNC3844 is a financially motivated threat group that has been active since May, typically using phished credentials from SMS operations to gain initial access to targets.

“In some cases, the post-breach group’s objectives are focused on access to credentials or systems used to enable SIM swapping attacks, and secondary attacks occurring outside the victim’s environment. and potentially support criminal activity,” Mandiant detailed in a separate Dec. 13 blog post. about the problem.

To achieve these goals, this group was observed using Microsoft signed drivers as part of a toolkit designed to stop antivirus and EDR processes. This toolkit consists of two parts. Stonestop, a Windows userland utility that creates and loads a malicious driver to terminate processes, and Poortry, a malicious Windows driver that uses Stonestop to initiate process termination.

SentinelLabs also observed another threat actor using the same driver. “The result was the deployment of his Hive ransomware against targets in the healthcare industry, demonstrating the wider use of this technique by various actors with access to similar tools. ”

To combat this threat, Microsoft has released a Windows security update that revokes the certificates of affected files and suspends partners’ merchant accounts.

“In addition, Microsoft has implemented blocking detection (Microsoft Defender 1.377.987.0 or higher) to help protect customers from legitimately signed drivers used maliciously in post-exploit activities.” The company said in an advisory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/attacks-breaches/microsoft-signed-malicious-drivers-edr-killers-ransomware The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos