Google shows popular holiday searches by state





Christmas is just around the corner and families across the country are gathering to celebrate the holidays and prepare their favorite festive treats.

Christmas cookies are one of the holiday staples in kitchens from coast to coast, and from peanut butter to chocolate to gingerbread, everyone has a different favorite.

This year, Google Trends shared with USA TODAY a map of the uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2022. This map shows overrated cookies in one state compared to the country as a whole.

Cultural Christmas cookies such as Italy, Germany, Mexico, and Poland were popular in states across the country. Others opted for the popular gingerbread cookie or peanut butter blossom. Peanut butter cookies often have chocolate in the center.

Other states have chosen their own cookies, such as Arkansas’ Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies, a Christmas cookie that can contain candies, pretzels, and other add-ins. You searched for Red Velvet Cookies in Missouri, Hot Chocolate Cookies in Kansas, and Ube Christmas Cookies in Hawaii.

Check out the uniquely searched Christmas cookies in your state below.

Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies

Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Arkansas – Christmas cookies in the kitchen sink

California – Mini Christmas Cookies

Colorado – Snowball Cookies

Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies

District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies

Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies

Georgia – gingerbread cookies

Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies

Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies

Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Iowa – Spritz Cookies

Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies

Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies

Louisiana – gingerbread cookies

Main – Italian Christmas cookies

Maryland-German Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies

Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies

Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossom

Mississippi – gingerbread cookies

Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies

Montana – Gingerbread Cookies

Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossom

Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire – Candy Cane Cookies

New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies

New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies

New York – Italian Christmas Cookies

North Carolina – Moravian Cookies

North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossom

Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossom

Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies

Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies

Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossom

Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies

South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies

Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies

Texas – Springale Cookies

Utah – Candy Cane Cookies

Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies

Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies

Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies

West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies

Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossom

Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies

