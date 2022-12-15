Tech
Google shows popular holiday searches by state
Christmas is just around the corner and families across the country are gathering to celebrate the holidays and prepare their favorite festive treats.
Christmas cookies are one of the holiday staples in kitchens from coast to coast, and from peanut butter to chocolate to gingerbread, everyone has a different favorite.
This year, Google Trends shared with USA TODAY a map of the uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state in 2022. This map shows overrated cookies in one state compared to the country as a whole.
Cultural Christmas cookies such as Italy, Germany, Mexico, and Poland were popular in states across the country. Others opted for the popular gingerbread cookie or peanut butter blossom. Peanut butter cookies often have chocolate in the center.
Other states have chosen their own cookies, such as Arkansas’ Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies, a Christmas cookie that can contain candies, pretzels, and other add-ins. You searched for Red Velvet Cookies in Missouri, Hot Chocolate Cookies in Kansas, and Ube Christmas Cookies in Hawaii.
Check out the uniquely searched Christmas cookies in your state below.
Christmas classics: A Charlie Brown Christmas won’t air on TV in 2022. Here’s how to watch:
Don’t Use 7UP: How Can You Make Your Christmas Tree Last Longer Through The Holidays?
Alabama – Polish Christmas Cookies
Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Arizona – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Arkansas – Christmas cookies in the kitchen sink
California – Mini Christmas Cookies
Colorado – Snowball Cookies
Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
Holidays: How to make the perfect holiday cookie box and 5 recipes to get you started
Grandma’s Secret Recipe: These Christmas cookies have been a family favorite for 60 years.
District of Columbia – Gingerbread Cookies
Florida – Christmas Butter Cookies
Georgia – gingerbread cookies
Hawaii – Ube Christmas Cookies
Idaho – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Illinois – Christmas Bar Cookies
Indiana – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Iowa – Spritz Cookies
Kansas – Hot Chocolate Cookies
Kentucky – Royal Icing Christmas Cookies
Louisiana – gingerbread cookies
Main – Italian Christmas cookies
“Best Sugar Cookies I’ve Ever Baked”: Daughter’s Recipe for Perfect Sugar Cookies
Royal Icing: Try our picturesque sugar cookie recipe
Maryland-German Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts – Linzer Cookies
Michigan – Polish Christmas Cookies
Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossom
Mississippi – gingerbread cookies
Missouri – Red Velvet Cookies
Montana – Gingerbread Cookies
Nebraska – Peanut Butter Blossom
Nevada – Peanut Butter Christmas Cookies
New Hampshire – Candy Cane Cookies
New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
New Mexico – Christmas Sugar Cookies
New York – Italian Christmas Cookies
Holiday Bake: Try These Giant Ginger Cookies
Meals: Gingerbread cookies dipped in white chocolate are a great option for cookie replacement.
North Carolina – Moravian Cookies
North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossom
Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossom
Oklahoma – Mexican Christmas Cookies
Oregon – Gingerbread Cookies
Pennsylvania – Peanut Butter Blossom
Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina – Gingerbread Cookies
South Dakota – Christmas Sugar Cookies
Tennessee – Christmas Bar Cookies
Texas – Springale Cookies
Utah – Candy Cane Cookies
Vermont – Gingerbread Cookies
Virginia – Christmas Bar Cookies
Washington – Christmas Bar Cookies
West Virginia – Mexican Wedding Cookies
Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossom
Wyoming – Christmas Sugar Cookies
|
