AiFi Wins RTIH Innovation Award for Payment Innovation





Autonomous retail provider partners with Compass Group UK&I to launch UK’s first fully frictionless store

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AiFi, the most flexible AI platform enabling retailers to deploy affordable automated shopping solutions, today announced The Retail Technology Innovation Hub (RTIH ) announced that it had been nominated as the winner by Winner of the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards in the Payment Innovation category.

www.aifi.com (PRNewsfoto/AiFi)

The winning project was a Compass Group United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) store that implemented AiFi’s autonomous computer vision technology. As the first completely frictionless store across the UK and European foodservice sectors, AiFi stores allow shoppers to purchase items without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay.

AiFi CEO Steve Carlin said: “We are honored to have his AI-powered solutions recognized by industry leaders in retail technology.”

Now in its fourth year, RTIH’s Innovation Awards celebrate global innovation in the rapidly changing omnichannel world. Award winners and highly recommended companies across 14 categories were announced at a sold-out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December. , technology suppliers, jury members and sponsors.

“This award recognizes innovative, customer- and retailer-friendly payment initiatives,” RTIH shared on its announcement page. RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said, “Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail sector, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.”

AiFi has launched over 100 stores worldwide. AiFi has demonstrated its ability to expand with individual partners, with more than half of its stores in Poland’s largest convenience store chain, abka, with Compass Group, ALDI, Carrefour, Choice Market, Sodexo, Live Nation, more. For more information, visit aifi.com.

About AiFi

AiFi provides the most flexible AI platform, enabling retailers to affordably deploy and scale automated shopping solutions across their businesses. Leveraging computer vision, AiFi adapts to existing store formats without the need for shelf sensors and offers advanced tracking algorithms that can scale up to 10,000 square feet, allowing app, credit card, gate, or hybrid entry We support various shopper journeys such as AiFi partners with top retailers around the world including ALDI South Group, Carrefour, Compass Group, abka Group, REWE and Verizon. AiFi has the largest number of computer vision autonomous stores in the world. The company has raised a total of $80 million from investors including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, Duke Angel Network, Reaction, GS Future, Drive Catalyst and Evolution. did.

For more information, visit aifi.com.

View original content and download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aifi-named-rtih-innovation-awards-winner-in-payments-innovation-301703927.html

