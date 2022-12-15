Matter arrives on Google Nest and Android devices





Google announced today that it has completed the initial rollout of Matter to its Google Nest products and Android OS. This laid the groundwork for the Matter smart home standard, originally developed by Google, Apple, Samsung, Amazon and others, to deliver on its ambitious promise of interoperability, simplicity, security and a smart home that works. means that

Over the past few weeks, Google has updated millions of Google Nest smart speakers, displays, Wi-Fi routers, and billions of Android phones and tablets to Matter. The company says the transition will be completed today, December 15th. Android devices should be running Android 8.1 or higher and Google Play Services 22.48.14, and Google Nest devices should have the latest firmware update. With this update, Android and Google Home users can now connect their Google devices to Matter devices from other manufacturers.

All Google smart speakers and displays now support Matter.Image: Google

Along with the Google Home app and Android OS, these Nest devices are the first to support Matter as a Matter controller.

Nest MiniNest AudioNest Hub (1st Gen)Nest Hub (2nd Gen)Nest Hub MaxNest Wifi ProGoogle HomeGoogle Home Mini

According to Google, more Nest devices will be refreshed in 2023, including Nest Wifi and Nest Thermostat (2020 model). This update also turns Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) into Threaded Border Routers.

Matter devices can connect to your home network via Wi-Fi or Thread. When using Thread, a Thread border router is required to communicate with non-Thread devices and the Internet.

A demonstration of how Google’s fast pairing process works to onboard Matter devices to your home network.Image: Google

Google also announced that it will bring Matter support to iOS apps in early 2023. Currently, only Android devices can be used to pair Matter devices to Google Home. However, once the device is connected to your home network, it can be controlled by Matter-compatible iOS apps, including Google Home.

As part of the update, Fast Pair for Android also gets Matter support, allowing you to quickly add new gadgets to Matter-enabled apps like the Google Home app and Samsung SmartThings.

Google is the third of four smart home platforms to enable Matter control on devices and phones, after Apple and Samsung. Amazon says it will enable smart speakers and smart displays as Matter controllers over Wi-Fi by the end of the year, with support for Thread starting in 2023.

The first device categories to work with Matter include smart plugs, switches and light bulbs, smart thermostats, electric blinds and smart locks. You can recognize them thanks to the new Matter badge. This indicates that it works out of the box on Google Home and all Matter platforms.

But don’t say goodbye to the Works With Google Home badge just yet. If a company has integrated and tested their product with Google, they will also see the Works With Google Home badge. Yes, I still have the badge. I’m still not sure what exactly this means in terms of different features in different apps.

What happened?

Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in the home without relying on cloud connectivity. Using Wi-Fi and the Thread wireless protocol, initial deployments will include media devices such as smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks and TVs.

So if you bought a smart home device with the Matter logo, you should be able to set it up and use it on any Matter compatible device and Matter compatible platform. Substance-compatible devices should begin to become available towards the end of this year.

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the leading smart home platforms signed to support Matter. Apple, Samsung, and Google have updated their compatible hubs to Matter controllers. Updates are expected to arrive soon for other platforms as well.

Still waiting on the Matter device

There are a number of Matter controllers coming later this year, including Google speakers and displays, HomePod Minis, Samsung SmartThings hubs, and Amazon Echo speakers and displays, but there aren’t many that you can actually control yet. (No, you can’t control the HomePod Mini with the Google Home app or the Nest Hub Max with the Apple Home app. Smart speakers aren’t a Matter device category yet.)

As of Monday, December 12th, there are only three Eve devices working with Matter. But more devices are coming. We’ve rounded up all the Matter-compatible products announced here, but expect to be inundated with new products and updates to existing products announced at CES next month.

As more gadgets become available, the Matters Multi-Admin feature enables those devices to work cross-platform. This means you can do things like control your Google Nest Thermostat (2020 model) with the Apple Home app. (No word yet on whether Google will update the Nest Learning Thermostat to Matter.)

All of this can be very confusing for those who haven’t followed it closely in the last three years, but Matter’s point is to make smart home devices much easier to set up and use. But is it? Okay, let’s start investigating right away.

