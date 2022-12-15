



Digital Divorce Mediation Tech Helps Couples Reach Resolution Without Lawyers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following the announcement of its do-it-yourself divorce platform, Resolution 8 Technologies, the maker of BlissDivorce, a Silicon Valley-based legal-tech startup, is reeling. in a position to do so. By launching our own technology, we will excite the traditional divorce industry. This first and only online relationship dispute resolution technology enables couples to resolve disagreements throughout the divorce process, including property division, child custody and spousal support. BlissDivorce has a 100% success rate, allowing couples to reach a full divorce agreement without a lawyer.

While online divorce information and do-it-yourself digital forms are easy to access, navigating the process and filling out the forms is often complicated. In the event of a disagreement, most people see their only option is to hire a lawyer or mediator, which can even escalate to court.The average divorce cost in the US is 26,000. Dollars (if it doesn’t end up in a legal battle that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars), BlissDivorce costs just $3,700 plus the filing fee required by the state. BlissDivorce offers a low $499 down payment option to get started and an installment plan with 4 interest-free payments.

BlissDivorce Launches Legal Tech Innovation to Disrupt Traditional Divorce Industry

BlissDivorce provides a DIY platform that helps couples navigate the divorce process easily, helping couples navigate complex issues such as child custody and visitation, alimony, division of financial assets and debts, and personal property. We provide unique tools to help you reach meaningful agreements. Once the couple agrees to all divorce terms, BlissDivorce will prepare and file the paperwork in accordance with county and state requirements. Couples have the peace of mind of knowing that BlissDivorce guarantees her 100% satisfaction, so there is no risk of getting started.

“A study by Ohio State University found that the long-term emotional and financial impact of divorce robs families of 77% of their wealth. The current process is costly, time-consuming and stressful. In our experience, most couples rely on relationship conflict resolution technology. Digital divorce mediation tools can be used to reach a full divorce agreement, allowing proposals and compromises to be made.

The BlissDivorce platform provides do-it-yourself digital divorce mediation technology to resolve complex negative emotions and help couples reach full agreement.

Here’s how it works:

Relational Dispute Resolution Technology – BlissDivorce is the only divorce service with unique technology to resolve disputes related to child custody, personal property and more. Their algorithms help identify what is important to each spouse and where they are willing to compromise, making it easier to resolve disagreements. Resolve disputes without the need for However, if couples find themselves in an impasse, highly trained intermediaries are available at no extra charge.

The BlissDivorce Digital Divorce Mediation tool uses three approaches to help couples reach a full divorce agreement with Relational Dispute Resolution tools such as:

Avoiding Conflicts – The best way to resolve conflicts is to avoid them in the first place. Every part of the BlissDivorce interface is designed to help couples avoid disagreements, from language to color schemes to process flows. Tips and information at every step will help prevent disputes caused by common misunderstandings. Resolve simple disputes as they arise – Disputes such as whether something is communal or separate property frequently arise during divorce. To minimize the number of disagreements at the end of the process, BlissDivorce has developed an “expert system” to help couples resolve these disputes as soon as they arise. Advanced Value Attribution Tools – Some disputes cannot be avoided or resolved at this time. For these disagreements, BlissDivorce uses a “value attribution” tool to help spouses communicate and rank their options in terms of importance. Using this information, our technology offers compromises that both spouses are usually happy to accept.

BlissDivorce allows couples to reach a full divorce agreement without lawyers, allowing them to move on to the next chapter of their lives. For more information, please visit www.blissdivorce.com.

About BlissDivorce:

BlissDivorce is a DIY online digital divorce mediation technology platform powered by Relational Dispute Resolution tools to help you reach a full divorce agreement without disputes and expensive legal fees. BlissDivorce prepares all paperwork and submits it to the court after the couple has reached full agreement using the platform. Our goal is to help people get on with their lives without the financial and emotional devastation typically experienced in the traditional divorce system.BlissDivorce is available in California and nationwide. We are planning to expand. For more information, please visit www.blissdivorce.com.

