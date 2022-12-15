Today’s deals: Google devices, iPads, headphones and more





Arstecnica

We are in the last two weeks of 2018. That means our favorite tech is still on holiday sale. Google’s Black Friday sale is back this week, slashing the prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series to all-time lows. The same goes for Google’s Nest Hub smart displays and Nest Audio smart speakers.

Even at a typical $450 retail price, the Pixel 6a could be one of the best deals you can get on any smartphone on the market. At $299, it’s an even more compelling proposition, offering flagship-level speed, processing power, and an impressive camera for less than half the cost of similarly spec’d phones. If the 90Hz refresh rate screen sounds appealing, the Pixel 7 also sells for $499, and the 7 Pro is discounted to $749 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Air are also getting discounts that rival record lows. The 64 GB, 10.9-inch iPad is currently priced at $399 ($447) and the iPad Air retails for $499 ($550). In our review, we rated the iPad Air as the best iPad for most people, thanks to its super-fast M1 processor and Goldilocks zone price point. Especially at this record-low $499 price point, the latest iPad Air can’t be beat for value.

Elsewhere on the web, you can get discounts on Samsung SD and microSD cards, GoPro, Beats, Sony, Bose headphones, original Peloton Bikes, Microsoft Surfaces, Tile Pro 4-packs, and more. Check out the full, curated list below.

Ars Technica may receive compensation for sales from links in this post through our affiliate program.

Today’s Hot Deals Tile Pro 4-Pack for $50 ($100) Samsung Evo Select 128GB microSD Card (U3, A2, V30), $14 ($20) at Amazon ($21 for 256GB) Google Pixel 6a (128GB ) Smartphones $299 ($450) on Amazon Google Pixel 7 (128GB) $499 ($599) on smartphones Amazon Apple iPad 10.9 inch (2022) Wi-Fi, 64GB $399 ($447) on Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40 mm) Smartwatches Amazon $229 ($280) on Amazon, Best Buy ($429 $450 on Watch 5 Pro 45 mm) Google Pixel Watch smartwatch $300 ($350) on Amazon, Microsoft Xbox Series S console on Amazon Meta Quest 2 (128GB) $240 ($290) + Black Friday bundle of Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber for $350 ($400) at Target, Walmart and Best Buy, iRobot Roomba i1+ robot vacuum with self-draining dock for $288 ( $530), while the Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are $99 ($135). Sony WH-1000XM5wireless ANC Headphones for $348 ($400) at Amazon Samsung M8 Series 32″ 4K Smart Monitor & Streaming TV with AirPlay Enabled (38402160) for $400 ($729) Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 813″ Tablet PC (28801920, Core i5 Intel Evo platform, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) $800 ($1,000) at Amazon, (Surface Pro keyboard $855 at Walmart) beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless ANC earbuds at $150 ($200) at Amazon for Target, Best Buy Bose QuietComfort 45wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones for $249 ($329) at Amazon, Best Buy Sony LinkBuds S at Amazon for $128 ($198) for True Wireless ANC Earbuds Google Nest Wi -Fi Mesh Router 2 -Pack (latest generation) is $249 ($269) at Amazon ($340 for 3 pack) Enlarge / 2022 iPad Air with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Samuel Axon

Electronics sells Hisense U6GR (2021) 55-inch 4K ULED TV with Roku TV for $430 ($600) at Best Buy and Sony A80J (2022) 55-inch 4K OLED TV at Best Buy LG C2 (2022) for $1,000 ($1,198) 48- $1,000 ($1,420) inch 4K OLED TV at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart LG B2 (2022) $1,297 ($1,498) at 65 inch 4K OLED TV – $2,387 ($2,798) at Walmart Apple iPad 10.9 inch (2022) Wi-Fi, 64 GB for $399 ($447) at Amazon Apple iPad Air 10.9 inch (2022) Wi-Fi, 64 GB for $499 ($551) at Amazon Apple iPad Pro M1 11 inch (2022) Wi-Fi, 128GB, $769 ($800) on Amazon 11 inch $210 Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (32GB) 8 inch tablet $55 ($100), Target GoPro Hero 11 Black4K camera + 1 year GoPro $400 ($550) subscription GoPro GoPro Hero 8 Black 4K camera $250 ($300) Zoom in/understand Pixel phones at Best Buy: The black plastic camera bar is the Pixel 6a. The base model Pixel 7 has a single black camera oval and the Pixel 7 Pro has his second camera bar cutout for the zoom lens.

Google

Larger view / 2020 MacBook Air.

Samuel Axon

For laptops and desktop PCs, Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13.3-inch Laptop (Apple M1, 25601600, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) sells for $799 ($950) on Amazon. 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $999 ($1,199) at Amazon, ($1,049 at Best Buy) Microsoft Surface Pro 813 Inch Tablet PC (28801920, Core i5 Intel Evo Platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $800 at Amazon ( $1,000), ( Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch Tablet PC (28801920, Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) with Surface Pro Keyboard, $1,099 ($1,300) at Costco Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 starting at $500 , Up to $150 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $650 to $646 Off Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $800 to $500 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $900 off at Microsoft Up To $400 Off Surface Pro 9 From $1,000 To $300 Off At Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio From $1,350 To $500 Off / Surface Pro 8 At Microsoft.

Andrew Cunningham

Amazon Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 13″ Chromebook (19201080, Intel Core i3 -1115G4, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for $299 ($420) at Amazon Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ Curved Gaming Monitor (240 Hz, FreeSync, G-Sync ( 51201440), $990 ($1,200) at Amazon Samsung M8 Series 32″ 4K Smart Monitor & Streaming TV with AirPlay (38402160), $400 ($729) at Amazon Dell G2722HS 27″ Gaming Monitor (1080p, 165 Hz, IPS , FreeSync, G-Sync compatible), $150 ($250) on Amazon Crucial X8 (2TB) Portable SSD USB-C 3.2 $140 ($180) on Amazon, Best Buy WD My Passport (1TB) Portable SSD on Amazon $95 ($128) for Enlarge / The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD.

Valentina Palladino

Enlarge / The Beats Powerbeats Pro (left) and Apple AirPods Pro.

Jeff Dunn

Headphone Deals Enlarge / Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

Jeff Dunn

Smart Home and Home Audio Deals Enlarge / Google Chromecast’s home screen has plenty of space and looks great.

corey gaskin

Expand / Everything you get in a 2-piece Nest Wi-Fi kit is here. A router, an access point, two power adapters (which are, thankfully, identical), and a flat-ribbon style ethernet adapter. used, and some setup cards.

Jim Salter

Google Nest Hub Max smart display at Target for $174 ($229), Best Buy, Walmart Google Nest Hub 7 inch smart display at Target for $50 ($90), Best Buy Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh router 3-pack (previous generation) for $150 ( Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Router 2-Pack (latest generation) at Amazon for $249 ($269) at Amazon ($340 for 3-pack) . Buy Google Nest Cam and Floodlight Outdoor Security Camera for $200 ($250) at Amazon , Buy Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $25 ($50) at Target, Best Buy Google Nest Hub Smart Display at Target for $50 ($100), Best Walmart Buy Google Nest Thermostat for $90 ($130)Amazon Google Nest learningsmart thermostat for $189 ($250) on Amazon Enlarge / The Oculus Quest 2, Meta’s most popular VR headset right now. Video Game Deals Enlarged / The G305 is a little more comfortable for small to average hands and doesn’t leave lefties out in the cold.

Valentina Palladino

Gaming Sale Enlarge / Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming Mouse.

corey gaskin

Accessories and Other Deals Enlarge / Apple’s MagSafe Charger for iPhone.

Samuel Axon

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/12/todays-best-deals-google-devices-ipads-headphones-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos