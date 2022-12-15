Downtime is the best time to invest in the future, according to Tech Summit experts





Panel discussion at Taiwania Tech Summit. Credit: DIGITIMES

With uncertainties such as inflation and recession lingering in the near-term outlook, this is the right time to invest in next-generation technologies and seize transformational opportunities. Taiwan capital on December 14th.

David Weng, CEO of Taiwania Capital, said that as a venture capitalist he witnessed the Internet bubble of 2000 and the financial crisis of 2008, many innovations were indeed born during these turbulent times. increase.

Wen survived the dotcom bubble of 2000, and FB, Uber, Tesla, SpaceX, Apple, plus tech giants all survived the 2008 financial tsunami.

Yet the speaker continued to remind the audience of the uncertainty we face heading into 2023 as a result of multiple risks. The impending recession is the result of his 2022 black swan events, including the war between Ukraine and Russia, pandemic lockdowns, inventory build-up and inflation, and the global dissipation of his venture capital since 2020. and has caused a significant deflation in startup valuations. Late 2022.

“The recession is over and it’s only a matter of time. But being able to invest in the right direction at the right time will make a big difference for businesses coming out of the crisis.”

Sean Pien, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, shared Microsoft’s transformation journey with strategies of “cloud first”, “embracing open” and “pivoting to industry”. He also introduced the audience to what Microsoft is doing as an enabler of his digital transformation in various industries and his vision of smart manufacturing through the implementation of the industrial metaverse.

Three Taiwania portfolio companies also pivoted on the forum. They represent his three directions of emerging technology in which Taiwania is investing. Ambiq, a startup working on lowest power solutions for semiconductors used in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearables. and Light Field Lab, a startup working on virtual reality and visualization technologies such as holograms that can be applied in education, business, and industry.

They also reflect Taiwan’s faith in interdisciplinary/cross-sectoral innovation and its vision that green technology and ESG values ​​will grow into the future. Cheng Wu, Managing Partner of Taiwania’s Technology Fund, said in a speech on “Pioneers in the Headwinds of a Time of Uncertainty” that the ESG-aware circular economy and supply he chain will face in the next 10 years. said it will be an inevitable trend for the next 20 years. As 5G, 6G and low earth orbit communication technologies mature, new innovations will emerge, opening up new opportunities and creating new business models, Wu said.

“Downtime is the best time to invest. It’s easier to hire good people, and tension is good for Taiwan,” said Michelle Chu, president of Industrial Technology Investment Corporation. Entrepreneurs need to collaborate and add value through innovation, not just a price war.

Brian Sung, country manager at Cadence Taiwan, said the EDA company is seeing a surge in demand for its semiconductor business, which has driven future growth. “Right now, the semiconductor business is slowing down a bit, but I’ve heard that many people are actually ready and expect to bottom out by the end of the third quarter of 2023 and recover in 2024. We are generally very optimistic about the outlook for 2024 and beyond.

Telecommunications, energy, silicon photonics, AI, IoT, edge and cloud computing have been identified as next-generation technology areas, Chu said healthcare and biotech will withstand the recession, clean tech and net zero, automation and AI deep technology. , are all targets that venture capitalists are considering.

