Google hints at Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play system update





Google may boost existing Find My Device network

Track your iPhone, iPad, Mac or AirTag even if it’s out of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range, turned off, lost or stolen thanks to Apple’s excellent Find My network I can do it. Google has been spotted working on a similar Find My Device network for 2021, but there hasn’t been much development in the area since then. The updated December 2022 Play System Update release notes introduce the long-awaited Find My Device network, which could potentially track lost or stolen Android devices, even without an internet connection. suggests the emergence of

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

In its revised December 2022 changelog, Google said Find My Device uses a new “privacy-centric framework” and supports sending encrypted last known location reports. I’m here. This could suggest that the Find My Device network will soon roll out to all Android devices, allowing them to act as beacons for lost or misplaced devices.

The first Play system update in December introduced support for adding a driver’s license to Google Wallet in some US states. New release notes highlight additional features rolling out to Android phones. This includes automatic app archiving and digital car key support on Xiaomi smartphones.

App Archiving, announced in March 2022, allows you to uninstall apps from your phone to free up space, but store app data locally. This will give you the same experience when you reinstall the app as before you archived it. The app archive began rolling out in Google Play Store v33.4 in late November. Now Google is taking this feature even further by automatically archiving apps when your phone’s storage space is low.

This is a welcome addition for low-end and budget Android devices with limited internal storage. App archiving automatically handles low storage space in the background without interfering with the user experience. This feature is rolling out as part of Google Play Store v33.5.

The latest Google Play Services build also enabled support for Digital Car Keys on Xiaomi smartphones. So far, this feature is limited to some Samsung and Pixel phones. Additionally, Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 2 users will be able to manage payment cards linked to their wearables using the Google Wallet app.

Finally, Google is stepping up ID verification, checking the quality of uploaded ID images.

All of the above improvements are part of Google Play Services v50.22 and Google Play Store v33.5. The former was released today (December 15th) and the latest Play Store build went live on December 12th.

Thank you: Mishal Rahman

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-teases-apple-like-find-my-network-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos