Assistive Technology Organizations Invited to Submit Entries for Med-Tech Innovation Awards 2023 – AT Today





Assistive technology innovators can now submit entries for the Med-Tech Innovation Awards across six categories, including 3D printing, design and connected health.

Organizations with breakthrough success stories can submit entries for a chance to be recognized by respected judges, industry experts and peers.

Entry is free and submissions close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The Med-Tech Innovation Awards will be held on his June 7, 2023.

Participants gain excellent exposure, according to Med-Tech Innovation. Award-winning products give companies global recognition and enable winners to earn award-winning titles, increasing customer confidence and increasing company visibility.

Past winners include Acura, Merrill Medical, Birmingham Biotech and Adaptotech.

Finalists were selected by a panel of expert judges, and winners were announced at the Med-Tech Innovation Awards Ceremony at the NEC in Birmingham, with celebrity host JJ Chalmers.

The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, an event for medical device manufacturing in the UK and Ireland. Held in parallel with the Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards.

The Manufacturing Excellence category focuses on manufacturing medical devices. Entrants must detail any manufacturing process or technology innovations that have improved product performance.

Attendees in the Connected Health category will have the opportunity to describe how they developed the design or manufacture of state-of-the-art connected medical devices.

This year’s 3D Printing category gives applicants the opportunity to demonstrate how the use of 3D printing has enhanced or radically improved the design or manufacture of medical devices.

Design focuses on designing or redesigning medical devices. Applicants should describe an identified clinical need and how this need was met through the innovative use of a unique design development.

Materials Innovation allows applicants to explain why new or repurposed materials have played an important role in the creation of medical devices.

Finally, participants in the Sustainability category must demonstrate how innovations in design or manufacturing have reduced the environmental footprint of their medical device.

Ian Bolland, deputy group editor of Med-Tech Innovation News and Medical Plastics News, said: .

For more information on categories, entry and judging criteria, and advice on writing award applications, please visit www.med-techawards.com.

