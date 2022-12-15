Google’s Smart Home Devices Now Support Matter Standard





The Matter standard can simplify the use of different brands of smart home devices only if the products actually support it. Today, Google announced that it has enabled Matter support for Nest and Android devices. You don’t even need to download or install updates. This means Google Home speakers, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max, and the new Nest WiFi Pro can act as Matter hubs that you can use to control them. became. your smart home.

Google also rolled out Matter support for Fast Pair on Android. The tech giant says it offers the ability to pair Matter-enabled devices to its Home network “as fast as a set of headphones.” Once the devices are connected, this feature also makes it easy to link Matter devices to your apps and smart home ecosystem. Additionally, the tech giant has updated its Nest Wi Pro, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) to act as Thread Border Routers. You can then use them to connect smart he products that support Thread, a network protocol for low-power devices such as locks, to your home network.

Since 2019, the Connectivity Standards Alliance, of which Google is a member, has been working on Matter standards to solve the problem of fragmentation in the smart home space and make it easier to use products from different companies. Originally scheduled to launch the standard in 2021, we had to delay the release of Matter several times before finally rolling out the standard’s version 1.0 specification and product certification program this October. Shortly after Matter officially launched, Samsung announced that it was working with Google. This makes it easy to add devices already set up with SmartThings to Google Home and vice versa. Amazon, one of the Alliance’s other founders, also listed 17 Echo devices that support the standard starting this month.

Few products are Matter-enabled at this time, but Google says more will be coming over the holidays and early 2023. All devices that support this standard carry the Matter badge and work in tandem with his aforementioned Google product. All other Matter devices can be used as is.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-smart-home-devices-support-matter-standard-140047949.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos