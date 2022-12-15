Surge Ventures seeks to drive a new era of RegTech development





Innovations like Silicon Valley are increasingly moving into the historically more solid advisor technology arena.

Take Surge Ventures, the somewhat eponymous venture studio that launched Thursday with $10 million in seed funding from Austin-based software private equity firm Virgo Capital.

The concept of a venture studio is not new in Silicon Valley and is sometimes defined most simply as a startup studio or incubator with its own venture capital funding.

Examples of well-established venture studios outside Advisor Technology include High Alpha, Pioneer Square Labs, and eFounders.

Surge Ventures, at least for now, focuses on the RegTech space for data governance and data privacy compliance.

Sid Yenamandra, co-founder and managing partner of Surge Ventures, says the company’s focus on wealth management compliance is very narrow by design, but many advisers say he believes he’s a company owned by The Archives. You may know him as the founder of cybersecurity provider Entreda. Compliance giant Smarsh in 2020.

When asked to elaborate further on the specific technology the studio pursues, Yena Mandra used the analogy of a house.

Install an alarm system [to protect the home from intrusion or warn of it] But from a data governance perspective, there’s no better way to inventory all the expensive things they have at home—the crown jewels we’re missing. is good, but I added that knowing where the data is is not enough.

This is a rapidly evolving market, with many new and other regulations likely looming. With Surge, Yenamandra says he hopes to reduce the time to market for new and innovative products.

To that end, Surge follows a venture studio format that offers a set of core shared services, alleviating the need for startups to create their own.

These services include HR, legal, finance departments, and more.

Building a startup is like trying to wage war and build an arsenal at the same time, reaching product market fit and trying to build the infrastructure for your business is very difficult. As a result, many companies fail in the early stages. He said.

When it comes to the structure of startups and companies that Surge works with, Yenamandra said they fall into three buckets.

Some of them are built from scratch, and Surge, which has its own development team, helps entrepreneurs prototype their products.

Others want to become outside entrepreneurs and focus on their product.

Remove venture risk [by providing funding, expertise, services] He said the time to market would be significantly reduced.

And finally, the acquisition of buckets,” Jenamanda says. A re-surge of power to keep the founders while the surge takes majority ownership.

Yenamandra said Menlo Park, Calif.-based Surge already has the moniker of Sandhill 2.0, in honor of the famous road in the Valley, home to the largest and oldest venture capital firm. We currently have a team of 12 people. and continue to hire.

Surge also has a high-profile board of directors, including Jason Rish, Larry Ross, Neil Daswani, and Matthew Martin.

We are working on our first set of companies and brands and I would like to briefly discuss the three categories in which we have candidates.

