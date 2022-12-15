OCIF Selects Mphasis to Expand Talent Pipeline for Calgary’s Mature Innovation Ecosystem





CALGARY, Alberta, December 15, 2022 /CNW/ – Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF) will provide Mphasis with up to $7 million over four years to accelerate the attraction of mid- and senior-level technical talent to Calgary To do.

The investment will expand Calgary’s talent pipeline by supporting the recruitment of up to 560 new technology and professional positions, providing work-integrated learning opportunities for up to 100 students.

“Calgary is a thriving center of technological innovation and at Mphasis, we invest in not only attracting specialized talent to help transform the businesses of our clients around the world, but also creating new talent from within. By doing so, we are committed to growing and creating a competitive workforce here.” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Mphasis.

Mphasis is a leading multinational information technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. The global technology company will open its North American distribution center in the First Tower in downtown Calgary in June 2022.

“OCIF’s investment in Mphasis to expand Calgary’s talent pipeline is an ambitious and collaborative effort to support the growth of innovative companies in the heart of our city,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondec of the OCIF Board of Directors. showing the world that there is a business-friendly environment in

Mphasis’ downtown presence will support the revitalization of the city center as a vibrant hub of innovation, helping major companies collaborate with local entrepreneurs and start-ups across industries to drive new solutions. Helpful.

Brad Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: Officer of Calgary Economic Development and he CEO of OCIF.

OCIF is a $100 million initiative launched by the City of Calgary in 2018 to support catalytic investments in the city to help diversify and transform its economy. It is an important tool to advance our economic strategy, Calgary for the New Economy and our vision of Calgary as a place where bright minds and big ideas come together in an unparalleled spirit to help solve global challenges. To date he has been allocated over $75 million in 24 projects and from $773 million he has been pledged to invest over $1 billion.

About Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund

Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund was established in 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary to support catalytic investments in the city to help diversify and transform the economy. The fund is managed by Calgary Economic Development and has a board of volunteers. For more information, please visit our website.

About Emphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technologies to help companies transform their businesses globally. Customer centricity is the foundation of his Mphasis and is reflected in Mphasis’ Front2Back Transformation approach. Front2Back uses the exponential power of the cloud and cognitive to deliver highly personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experiences to our clients and their end customers. Mphasis’ Service Transformation approach “shrinks the core” by applying digital technologies across legacy environments within the enterprise, enabling enterprises to stay ahead in a changing world. Speed ​​and innovation with Mphasis’ core reference architecture and tools, domain expertise and expertise are key to building strong relationships with major clients. Click here for more information.

