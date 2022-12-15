



At first glance, it’s easy to conclude that the Apple Watch Ultra is an expensive, niche product designed specifically for hikers, scuba divers, and athletes. Priced at $799, it’s made of titanium for added durability and features a depth gauge and an 86-decibel emergency siren. It’s not for me either. At least that’s what I thought before I wore them almost every day for the last few weeks.

The Apple Watch Ultra represents the biggest change to Apple’s smartwatch in years. However, the biggest benefits of wearing the Apple Watch Ultra in everyday situations benefit all Apple Watch owners, not just outdoor enthusiasts.

The Ultra’s long battery life and convenient action buttons prove that Apple’s usual smartwatch has room to improve beyond just new health sensors. This raises the bar for future Apple Watch generations.

Apple Watch Ultra battery life improved significantly

apple watch ultra

James Martin/CNET

I’ve worn and tested several Apple Watch models over the years, and my biggest criticism has always been minimal battery life. It addresses that concern with its 36-hour battery life.

That’s significantly longer than the Series 8’s estimated 18-hour battery life. Low power modes, available on Series 4 and later, extend battery life even further. My colleague girlfriend Lexy Savvides said in her full review that using that setting got her 50 hours on the Apple Watch Ultra.

In my experience, Ultra generally lives up to the company’s promise. About 2-3 days of battery life from the Ultra, even without low power mode, if you just want to check notifications, record a walk outdoors, or record a 30-40 minute indoor workout It can be obtained. By comparison, I typically only get a day and a half out of the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE.

Keep in mind that using GPS to track outdoor activities frequently, making phone calls, and using LTE will drain your battery faster. The Apple Watch Ultra I wore didn’t use the standalone cellular connection.

Apple Watch Ultra (left) and Apple Watch Series 8 (right)

Lexi Savides/CNET

The standard Apple Watch battery life is good enough if you don’t mind sleep tracking and charge your Apple Watch all night. But if you want to monitor your activity and sleep, finding the right time to charge your watch can be difficult.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a step in the right direction to address that dilemma. You can usually track your sleep for a night or two without worrying about when you turn on your watch during the day. Recently, when I went on an overnight trip to visit family, I didn’t even have a charger with me. If I had a Series 8 or SE on, I needed a charger to fully get through the second day.

That said, the Apple Watch Ultra still lags behind its competitors in the battery life department. Fitbit, for example, claims that its Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches can last up to six days on a single charge. According to CNET’s review, his original 2020 Fitbit Sense lasted about 4.5 days between charges with the always-on display turned off.

Keep in mind that watches like the Apple Watch (and competitors like the Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5 also offer 1-2 days of battery life) offer perks that Fitbit watches don’t. These include app store compatibility and the ability to independently connect to cellular networks. This can cause the battery to drain faster.

Still, I hope companies like Apple and Samsung will get to a point where they no longer have to choose between LTE-like features and long battery life in their smartwatches. Given that we are the global leader when it comes to shipping, we need to pave the way towards that goal.

Easily start your workout with the action button

The action button on Apple Watch Ultra makes starting your workout quick and easy.

James Martin/CNET

Seven years after the original Apple Watch was released, there’s finally a new way to interact with it. The Apple Watch Ultra has an action button, located on the opposite side of the watch case from the digital crown and side buttons. It can be programmed to perform specific tasks. For example, start a workout, run a stopwatch, trigger Apple Watch waypoints or backtrack navigation features, start a dive session, use the watch screen as a flashlight, use shortcuts can be started.

I use the action button to quickly record a walk outdoors as a workout. Without an action button, I usually ask Siri to start an outdoor walk or tap the workout complication on the home screen. The action button makes this process quicker, as you can press the button twice to instantly jump to an outdoor walk without having to scroll through exercise options. A single press of the action button opens the workout app. This is a convenient option, but it takes about as long as tapping a watch face complication.

Action buttons are by no means a game changer, but they make navigation easier. In the future, expect Apple to add even more customization options, such as the ability to call a specific contact, text him, or start a timer. These little conveniences are what make the Apple Watch more efficient, and shouldn’t just be for people who can afford Apple’s top-of-the-line watch. It’s also an example of how Apple has improved the usability of his Apple Watch through hardware. This is becoming increasingly rare as so many new features are now delivered through software updates.

What it means for the Apple Watch

apple watch ultra

James Martin/CNET

When I first started using the Apple Watch Ultra, I didn’t expect to love it so much. Features like the Ultra’s dual-frequency GPS, larger screen, more rugged design, and depth gauge weren’t too exciting for someone like me, who mostly records short walks, indoor cycling, and HIIT workouts. But even one extra day of battery life is enough to make the Ultra stand out. The action buttons are also a great addition and seem to have a lot of potential to become even more useful in the future.

But these characteristics don’t feel like “pro” or “ultra” features to me. These should be built into the Apple Watch experience by default on the Series 8 and other upcoming flagship watches. The Ultra proves that Apple’s smartwatches have plenty of room to move forward at a time when annual releases are starting to become less important. But it also puts more pressure on Apple to improve his Apple Watch experience at the core.That said, I’d expect more from Series 9 onwards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/the-apple-watch-ultras-best-features-arent-just-for-athletes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

