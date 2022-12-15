Is ChatGPT really the Google killer? Here’s what new AI means for Alphabet stock





The future is here.

If you’ve ever questioned the power of artificial intelligence, OpenAI’s new ChatGPT bot may have put your doubts to rest.

Chatbots can create jokes and dramatic stories, conduct discussions, and write code using an interface much like Google Search. The applications of such technology are manifold and can disrupt many industries, including contracts, code, academic papers, or more creative forms of content.

Alphabet (GOOG -4.27%) (GOOGL -4.42%), the web’s de facto source of information, is also potentially affected. Below, we’ll explain what ChatGPT means for Alphabet, but first, let’s talk a little bit more about the groundbreaking technology.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, short for “Generative pre-trained Transformer,” is developed by OpenAI, a seven-year-old non-profit AI research company known for developing early deep learning models such as DALL-E and GPT-3. A large language model (LLM) with .

What makes ChatGPT special is that it is the first AI chatbot available to the public. In just five days after the technology was released on November 30, he has amassed over one million signups. Both technologists and ordinary users called the technology transformative and compared it to using the technology for the first time with the iPhone and similar notable new products. technology.

Box CEO Aaron Levie is one of those fans.

A certain feeling arises when new technology adjusts the way you think about computing. Google did it. Firefox did it. AWS has done it. The iPhone did it. OpenAI is doing it with ChatGPT.

— Aaron Levie (@levie) Dec 4, 2022 Is ChatGPT the Google killer?

ChatGPT has a lot in common with Google Search. Although the interfaces are essentially the same and they are useful tools for retrieving information, there are important differences between the two.

ChatGPT is not a web browser. You cannot scan the internet for articles on the topic you are searching for. For example, it won’t work if you’re looking for specific information such as opening hours for nearby restaurants. Both ChatGPT and Google can provide information on more general topics such as history, science, and recipes, but what ChatGPT really excels at is sharing information in a conversational way and learning about a subject in a subtle way. It’s the ability to speak. In addition to creative content like Stories, ChatGPT can also provide discussion and opinion in ways Google really can’t.

Because of this, getting information on some topics using Google requires more time and effort than ChatGPT. Depending on your topic, ChatGPT can be a much better tool for research.

What this means for Alphabet stocks

If you’re wondering why Google didn’t beat OpenAI, there are several possible reasons. First, Google has a great business model in search that has changed little over the last 20 years as a consumer product.

ChatGPT doesn’t help advertising in any obvious way, at least not like Google. Nor does it run monetizable, product-driven searches that are best suited for Google’s business.

Google has a chatbot LaMDA similar to ChatGPT. Some consider it more intelligent than the latest release of OpenAI. However, Google is reluctant to release it because the information isn’t always accurate and they don’t want to disrupt their core search business model.

Last week, Alphabet’s AI subsidiary, Deepmind, introduced a tool called Dramatron that writers can use to collaboratively create scripts using machine learning-based language modeling. You can also write advanced code.

Alphabet, then, appears to have many of the features that ChatGPT uses, but as an industry incumbent it is reluctant to advance technology that could disrupt its business model.

ChatGPT can’t browse the web and will only provide accurate information until 2021, according to OpenAI, so there’s no direct challenge for Google at this point, but that could change soon. It’s not that hard to plug in and do a web search, and it’s not even a stronger competitor to Google.

It’s only a matter of time before OpenAI and similar companies challenge Google search directly with chatbots. Alphabet appears to have the tech to compete in AI-driven search, but the company needs to disrupt itself first or risk being left behind.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frey is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jeremy Bowman has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool invests in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Box stock. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

