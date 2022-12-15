



End State Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and strategy game.

2022 PC Early Access End Game Overview

Early access notification

This game is still under development, if you want to get the full experience, you’d better wait for the full release. We hope you will give us feedback during development to help us improve the game. In the end, you run an international mercenary company hired to track down a network of terrorists in a war-torn country where warring rebel groups, criminal organizations, and special security forces. Fight for power.

Highlights

* Reaction system – the opportunity reflex test fires when the enemy enters the watch. All participants in these situations can choose to shoot which are often intense fights.

a description

The game features a strategic satellite map where you can manage your organization, hire clients, buy equipment, and find missions. Explore Eastern European themed Brekovia, learn about enemy patrols, engage roadblocks and come into contact with the different factions operating within the country. When you enter a mission on the map, the game switches to the tactical scenario where you control each of your soldiers in a turn based tactical battle. There are many applicable tactics for each scenario, from stealth takedowns, coordinated attacks, and strategically positioned snipers, to explosive entry with the C-4. Choose the best approach for each task.

Features

* Turn-based tactical combat, with action points and interruptions. * A strategy layer where you can manage customers, skills, equipment, leads and tasks. * Interactive levels with different types of cover, peeping around corners, and climbing through windows. * Destructible environments. * Penetrating bullets, different textures * 10+ weapons. Lots of shields, helmets, grenades and other equipment. * Customize the appearance of the character. * Skills and experience. * Stealth with advanced vision and hearing systems.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Violence, gun fighting and blood

Technical specifications for this release Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download/Repacker collection: Early access Game file name: End_State_Early_Access.zip Game download size: 2.6 GBMD5SUM: fbdca972bd90f4ab44b375bfa5baa068

System requirements for early access to the final state

Before you start End State Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11 Processor: Intel® i5-4200m 2.50 GHz or similar Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 750M or similar With at least 2GB of video RAM, 1280 x 720 minimum resolution. DirectX: Version 11 STORAGE: 5 GB AVAILABLE SPACE RECOMMENDED: Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11 Processor: Intel i7 6700k 4 GHz or AMD equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 or equivalent AMD DirectX: v11 Storage: 5 GB available space

End State Early Access Free Download

Click on the button below to start the end state early access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

