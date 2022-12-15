Leading startup execs say culture is essential to improving technology





Boston-based contractor Suffolk’s BOOST technology accelerator program is designed to fill a gap in construction technology. Attendees will have access to capital and feedback from industry experts who are investing in new and upcoming solutions.

London-based Qflow, an app that helps contractors weigh material costs and waste data on-site to influence a project’s carbon footprint, was one of the BOOST companies’ harvests this year. was.

Here, Qflow co-founders Jade Cohen and Brittany Harris talk to Construction Dive about their experience with the program.

This story has been edited for brevity and clarity.

CONSTRUCTION DIVE: BOOST Congratulations on being selected. What do you think made your application stand out?

JADE COHEN: I think our central focus was on ESG and carbon and what that data means for construction companies.

We have a lot of information from the European market that we can translate into learning about the carbon footprint of US companies like Suffolk. From our perspective, that was a big part of why we ended up joining the program.

What have we learned from BOOST?

A 6-week highly intensive learning experience to further explore the US market. Is this space ready to embrace products like ours? Willingness to consider decarbonisation? What pathways of entry are available?

Through this program, I have a better understanding of all these points.

What surprised us is that the US market is perhaps a little more ready for a product like Qflow than we originally assumed.

What problem does Qflow solve?

BRITTANY HARRIS: The construction industry and construction teams are being asked to deliver more for less.

Qflow helps reduce waste and improve efficiency not only in project delivery, but also in the long-term operation of projects.

Therefore, the role Qflow plays is to enable teams to deliver more sustainably, more cost-effectively, and more securely in an economic environment where the pressure on teams is greatly increased.

How will BOOST affect industry efforts to adopt technology faster?

COHEN: The BOOST program is a great vehicle. Because every company is based on the concept that they can test fast, fail fast, fix fast.

But no matter what vehicles companies choose to implement change, culture will undoubtedly make or break the success of those innovations.

Interestingly, we were talking to another major general contractor the other day and they asked us if we should open up a corporate venture arm or how we can work with startups to be successful. , or is the BOOST program something of us? Should I try to duplicate it?

Honestly, when you’re a privately held company like Suffolk and you have that kind of buy-in from your CEO, that’s a pretty great way to accelerate technology development. large company.

Often, it’s about identifying pain points within your organization and being able to identify solutions to those pain points on the open market, rather than trying to build your own.

But what we need to build internally is a culture of technology experimentation and innovation.

We need to build a culture that allows us to experiment and deploy innovations for a limited period of time in a safe and structured way. That’s how you figure out if it’s a good fit for solving that problem.

A culture that makes it possible.

