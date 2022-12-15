CareClouds medSR Division Supports Income for Hospital CIOs





Somerset, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in medical technology solutions for healthcare practices and systems nationwide, today announced Carl Smith, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Kings Daughters Medical Center (Mississippi), was recognized as a 2022 Info-Tech CIO Award recipient for the (IT) strategy created by the successful Information Technology CareClouds medSR division. was helpful.

Since 2016, the Info-Tech CIO Awards have recognized outstanding industry leaders who have delivered exceptional value to their organizations and achieved high scores in stakeholder satisfaction.

For 13 years, medSR has worked with KDMC to maximize hospital IT success through a professional healthcare IT management partnership. As part of the partnership, medSR will leverage Info-Tech Research Group’s CIO Business Vision program to conduct regular surveys to measure business stakeholder satisfaction and provide feedback on his IT services within the organization Did. This survey, Smith and other members of her IT department at KDMC, explores the organization’s sound IT needs, expectations, and goals, and whether the IT department has the capabilities and appropriate solutions to meet them. It helped me get a real feel for

By identifying these opportunities and improving performance over the years, medSR expects KDMC to improve stakeholder satisfaction to 94% in 2022 and join Info-Tech’s top innovator category. It helped with positioning. This demonstrates the ability of KDMC’s IT services to transform hospital operations through trusted innovation. The healthcare IT department has an average satisfaction score of 70%.

“We are honored to receive this award in the 2022 Info-Tech CIO Business Vision Survey,” said Smith, who also won the award in 2019 and 2020. in the organization. Not only did this yield a high benchmark satisfaction score (94%), but it also provided objective data to help shape support, provide staffing guidance, and provide feedback to improve productivity across the department. I was.

Through a specialized healthcare information technology management partnership, medSR creates multi-year programs for hospitals that include advisory, planning, CIO/IT, and collaborative services to grow and develop hospital IT departments to meet organizational requirements To do.

Sonya Avery, Vice President of Strategic Advisory Services at medSR, has worked with Carl on the partnership, development and growth of the KDMC IT division. Avery said the medSR team is honored to have him working with Carl.

medSR is a premier information technology and operations consulting team specializing in the planning and execution of innovative projects. For more information on medSR’s advisory and consulting capabilities, please visit medSR.com.

Follow medSR on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Care Cloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients improve financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve patient experiences. Over 40,000 providers rely on CareCloud to improve patient care and reduce administrative burden and operational costs. Learn more about our products and services including Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Care Management (PM), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Business Intelligence, Telemedicine, and Patient Experience Management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com. Please look.

Follow CareCloudonLinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCECare Cloud

Company Contact: Bill Korn Chief Financial Officer [email protected]

Investor Contact: Asher DewhurstICR [email protected]

Media Inquiries: Alexis FeinbergICR [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/12/15/2574657/16541/en/CareCloud-s-medSR-Division-Helps-Hospital-CIO-Earn-Recognition-for-Delivering-Reliable-Technology-Innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos