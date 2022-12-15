Google Stock: Reasonable Price by Chart (GOOG) (GOOGL)





Alena Kravchenko

important subjects

One of the biggest problems investors have is paying attention to certain news immediately as if that particular piece of information were worth billions of dollars. For example, ChatGPT is the current flavor. It’s an eye-opener, but it’s not about suddenly changing the future of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Here are two simple facts that matter to me. ChatGPT is not a one-size-fits-all. It doesn’t do everything. We need a “dance” between man and machine. Results are immediate, but unlikely to replace keyword searches at real speed. So the first point is that GOOGL is transactional, whereas ChatGPT is more conversational. The second point is more subtle and much more important. GOOGL has DeepMind. investigation:

Deep Learning Theory and Fundamentals Control and Robotics Unsupervised Learning and Generative Models Reinforcement Learning Neuroscience Science

This approach focuses more on the big picture than on the actual application. But make no mistake, DeepMind is integrated with the rest of his GOOGL. The key here is that GOOGL is proficient in artificial intelligence. Probably a lot more than most investors realize.

You see, when investors look at things like ChatGPT, there’s an assumption that no one has one farther away. But looks are deceiving because most of those same people lack knowledge of GOOGL’s incredible firepower in the same space. And they use it in different ways.

Add it all up and you’re investing in GOOGL based on fundamentals, not for ChatGPT or DeepMind. In the rest of this article, we’ll look at some charts that show what’s going on with GOOGL today and why I rate GOOGL a ‘buy’.

Chart 1: Price Relationship

Growth companies don’t always get a good handle on absolute valuations. The problem is that strong growth is often non-linear, if you want to call it that. Therefore, stock prices can skyrocket for no reason. Profits can seem silly. Earnings can increase significantly in the blink of an eye.

I like to see multiple ratios at once. Perhaps more importantly, I like to see proportional changes over time. In other words, instead of looking at P/E compression from 80 to 40, I like to look at % change.

According to the chart above, it’s clear that GOOGL’s price has fallen relative to the somewhat bland standard measure. If this had only been a year, it wouldn’t have had much of an impact. However, this is his five-year data. GOOGL prices are much higher than they were in 2018, which is impressive. In short, GOOGL may be a buy.

Graph 2: Debt

I’m generally not too worried about GOOGL’s debt. Frankly, comparing liabilities to assets is almost a joke because of value creation. At least on this chart, there are no red flags at all.

That said, there is some interest in the debt surge in 2020. See below for details. It looks “terrible”, but remember that it pales in comparison to GOOGL’s ability to handle its assets and its liabilities.

The reason for the surge in 2020 is very simple.

Of the $10 billion offered, $4.5 billion from the 7-, 20- and 40-year tranches will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions. The rest of his $5.5 billion will be used for environmental initiatives, the company said.

This is a low cost, low risk liability. I believe this is just what GOOGL got for getting “nearly free” money to pay off easily.

Chart 3: Relative Strength Index

This is a lot more technical than what I usually talk about, but at GOOGL I really like this view.

If you are unfamiliar with the RSI or “Relative Strength Index”, here is a quick definition.

The Relative Strength Index (or RSI) is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. The RSI measures the speed and magnitude of a security’s recent price movements to assess whether the security’s price is overvalued or undervalued.

I like this for two main reasons. First, you can easily see the overbought and oversold situation. But secondly, and more importantly, it can show trends and trend reversals. Especially suitable for technical traders.

So the big trend here is pretty obvious. GOOGL has been trending downward all year round. However, there have been a few times this year when the 14-day RSI dropped significantly to 40 or even 30. These are often pretty good times to pick up GOOGL in the short term.

The industry average is currently around 47 and GOOGL is currently around 48. So there is nothing to see, at least when it comes to competition. There are no red flags indicating an imminent price collapse.

All things considered, if you’re considering buying GOOGL, now certainly isn’t a terrible time. It’s also not the ideal time to back up your tracks. From a technical point of view, I am very happy with the addition of this RSI range. And, of course, I appreciate foundation.

wrap up

When it comes to competitiveness, GOOGL is doing well. We are in a strange stretch where GOOGL’s incredible growth is being called into question. That’s fair, but the threat posed by ChatGPT is mild at best. Nothing is certain here.

There are also fears of a recession. GOOGL gets more than 50% of his revenue from advertising, and a recession isn’t good for advertisers, so there’s a pinch there. However, I have looked at this carefully in the past. Here’s what to noodle with:

After the final recession in 2008, the US advertising market declined by 13%. Newspaper ad spend decreased by 27%, radio ad spend by 22%, magazine ad spend by 18%, out-of-home ad spend by 11%, television ad spend by 5% and digital ad spend by 2%. Many traditional media channels never recovered as the shift to digital advertising accelerated after the financial crisis.

In other words, companies continue to eliminate their weakest advertising channels, but digital is still the strongest.On GOOGL, advertisers’ return on investment is still very high. So, if it really gets bad, even if it declines, GOOGL will not collapse. There will be struggles, but they are unlikely to be real catastrophes.

Finally, now is not a bad time to buy GOOGL. It is very likely that better times will come now and in 2023, but I am not waiting or worrying.I will continue to invest in GOOGL using dollar cost averaging increase. Both fundamentals and technicals point to a reasonable price.

