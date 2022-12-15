Quantum technology and global space ecosystem





Shelli Brunswick is COO of the Space Foundation and speaks on technologies used to improve humanity and the planet.

According to the World Economic Forum, the global quantum computing market is estimated to reach $35.5 billion worldwide, despite the technology not reaching maturity. The world’s leading economies are betting heavily on quantum to tackle a myriad of problems, from tackling climate change to eradicating hunger and disease to averting cyberthreats.

According to a McKinsey report, investments in publicly announced quantum technology companies will reach $1.7 billion in 2021, about 20 times more than the sector raised five years ago, and by 2020 more than doubled. The number of quantum startups entering the ecosystem and increasing government funding for research and development. The United States, China, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany have established themselves as global leaders in venture funding, and the Indian government has launched a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications, with several dedicated to quantum computing. Provided his over $1 billion to found a research institute. , communication and encryption.

These numbers represent an opportunity. Quantum may still be in its early days, but it has the potential to do something bold, and the funding is there to drive innovation forward.

What exactly is quantum?

Quantum physics explores how matter and energy behave at the atomic or subatomic level. Applying quantum theory to computing can greatly improve speed while reducing energy requirements for power.

Space will be the engine of quantum innovation

Here are three keys to how the universe can help unlock quantum power for progress.

Cold temperatures: Quantum computers work best at temperatures close to absolute zero. This kind of cold is difficult and very expensive to produce on Earth, even in the frigid polar regions. But outside Earth’s atmosphere, extreme cold temperatures can be achieved simply by creating shade. The James Webb Space Telescope instruments can provide incredible infrared images of deep space because of the extreme cold. Webb’s equipment was cooled to minus 447 degrees. This condition is prohibitively expensive to achieve on Earth, but relatively easy to achieve in space.

Controlled environment: To get to the right answer, quantum computing needs to work in a vacuum where its subatomic parts are free of interference. This is another piece that would be difficult and expensive to achieve on Earth, but relatively easy and cheap in space.

Accessing Massive Data Streams: On Earth, we need to build physical data pipelines to feed data to greedy quantum machines. In contrast, information flows freely in space. In fact, the world is increasingly turning to space for data services to protect laser communications from telephone and internet signals for national security needs.

Quantum technology is still in its infancy, but there is exciting research going on in Europe where quantum technology will provide secure communications on the ground. A group led by the European Commission will extend them into space to develop a complementary network of distant nodes. There are also plans to use quantum in space-based sensing of the Earth to assess environmental impacts such as climate change.

Here in the United States, the ISS National Laboratory is conducting research in space to determine the viability of potential applications. These include communications solutions (timekeeping for banking, GPS), coded satellite-based transmissions (quantum cryptography), and faster computers and much more for improved communications, navigation, and healthcare. Contains highly sensitive sensors.

Risk vs.reward

However, the development of quantum computing comes with risks, two of which have serious consequences. The first is seen in quanta that can give wrong answers. Unlike traditional computers, which are essentially vast arrays of on and off switches, Quantum works like a series of dimmer switches with a variety of predictable but invisible settings. So the answer in the quantum realm is a prediction, not an absolute. The future of quantum computing requires greater precision. For example, 99% accuracy is not enough when the lives of astronauts are at stake.

Moreover, quantum computing should be considered like any other tool. Hammers can build houses and break windows. Quantum computing can open up a bright future, but if harnessed by an aggressive totalitarian state, it can target weapons, spy on people with unimaginable fidelity, and turn opposition with a few keystrokes. It can be used to squash opinions.

listen to the call

Risk is always inherent in the universe. For a poignant reminder that missions aren’t guaranteed, all you have to do is think of the Challenger crew. Imagine where we would be today if we hadn’t been given the power and all of the life-changing innovations across the planet. Must be tested and applied.

An absolute focus on risk assessment and minimization goes hand in hand with space. Building better technology to help get there is part of it. Our global space ecosystem overcomes accuracy challenges with the help of other technologies such as digital twins.

In terms of partnerships and the fear of quantum solutions falling into the wrong hands, this is no James Bond movie. From the Apollo-Soyuz cooling off the Cold War chill to the example of peaceful cooperation set by the International Space Station, humanity sees space as a global symbol of unity and freedom. This international cooperation and respect will help ensure quantum computing stays on track.

By working together, we restrain each other. By collaborating on innovation, we can unlock the full potential of quantum technology.

