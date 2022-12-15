Amazon Reveals Next Tomb Raider Video Game





Amazon announced Thursday that it will reveal the next iteration of its popular video game franchise Tomb Raider.

An action-adventure title developed by a California game studio called Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider follows British archaeologist Lara Croft as she traverses unexplored tombs around the world, solving puzzles and battling villains. .

Recent versions of games like the acclaimed 2018 title, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, were published by Japanese company Square Enix. The franchise has also inspired several feature films.

Crystal Dynamics is the developer of the upcoming game, which has no release date yet and is in the early stages of development. However, Amazon will be the publisher. That means the company works closely with Crystal Dynamics on creative support and is responsible for tasks such as marketing, shipping titles on his various retail and online platforms, and advertising.

The new Tomb Raider game will be the first major single-player game published by Amazon Games. Amazon Games struggled for years to break into the challenging and closed world of game development before finding its niche in multiplayer online games. Having a flagship single-player game under its portfolio could be an important step in increasing Amazon’s credibility in the industry.

Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, said in an interview that it’s a big moment for us. If someone told you four years ago that Amazon made games, you would have laughed.

Under the leadership of longtime Amazon executive Mike Frazzini, who retired this year, Amazon’s decade-old video game division is in trouble. In 2018, the company invited Hartmann, an industry veteran who founded 2K Games, which produces popular titles such as NBA 2K, to join Frazzini.

In 2021, Google, which also ventured into video games, announced that it would shut down its in-house game development division for game service Stadia, and end the service entirely this year. Some thought it could be traced.

But Amazon finally released its popular multiplayer title, New World, last fall, followed by another well-received game, Lost Ark, this spring.

Tomb Raider can build on that success. Amazon is a late entrant into video games, lagging behind other deep-pocketed companies like Microsoft, but Hartman said he believes time is on his side. success.

I am not part of a race over who outperforms others who are here to build great games.

After wrapping up a trilogy of games detailing Lara Croft’s origins, Scot Amos, head of studio at Crystal Dynamics, said the new Tomb Raider game will return to our roots, but he doesn’t want more details. Said it was too early to reveal.

The logical evolution of what we can do next is how we can actually offer a bigger adventure, let her do more, give her more worlds and mysteries to explore. He said he could.

For Amazon, bringing in video game veterans has paid off. Amoss Studio said they initially had some doubts about partnering with Amazon, given that Amazon is a relatively new company in the gaming industry, but they were convinced.

When we started this conversation, we didn’t know what Amazon groups were like, Amos said. I knew they put out some games, but we started talking to Kristoff.

