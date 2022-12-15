Beyond Pixel 7 hardware: Google’s flagship phone also has useful perks





Google’s Pixel 7 phone lineup, which includes the $599 ($599, AU$999 AUD) Pixel 7 and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro, is a must-see. Both phones stand out for their signature “camera bar” first seen on the Pixel 6 series, and each includes hardware-exclusive features such as the Tensor G2 chip, which powers a customized version of Android 13. is included. Among the popular features such as the phone’s photography ability, it is often overlooked.

These include services that Google typically charges extra for, but are free as part of owning a Pixel phone. The big thing that’s no longer offered on new Pixel devices is unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos, but if you still have a Pixel 5 or earlier, it might retain some of that advantage. Even without it, Google continues to add new perks worth keeping in mind if you’re considering a new Pixel phone.

Google

Google

Google One VPN

Google has announced that the new Pixel 7 lineup will be the first phones to Google One VPN service as part of the phone purchase. is offered as part of the $10/month Google One plan.

Rewards have some restrictions. Some data won’t be sent through his VPN, and the perks will only be available in select countries, including the US, according to the company’s tweet. All of Asia is now excluded, except for Taiwan.

Back to phone basics

With the Pixel 7, Google has improved one of the most basic phone features: actual calls. At the Made by Google event, the company showcased a feature called Clear Calling. This feature uses AI to reduce background noise, making calls easier to hear, especially in noisy environments. Clear Calling will be rolled out in the coming months.

Google has also upgraded its Direct My Call feature, which is designed to reduce call waiting times. Instead of waiting and listening for an operator to tell you menu options, this feature transcribes automated phone menus on your screen before you speak.

Unblur faces, etc.

The Pixel 7 series introduces a powerful photo editing feature called Photo Unblur. As the name suggests, it sharpens blurry photos, including those that weren’t originally taken with a Pixel phone. In her review of her Pixel 7, CNET’s Lisa Eadicicco found that she could almost bring her decade-old photo back to life. For now, this feature is exclusive to her Pixel 7 line, but last year her Pixel 6 already had a Face Unblur tool that does a similar job, albeit limited to faces.

Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch.

Andrew Lanxon/CNET New Android OS Update

Google has promised to prioritize updating Pixel phones, promising three years of software updates and five years of security updates. That’s a year less software update than Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone receives, but Pixel phones are the first to receive new Android OS versions with every rollout.

In addition to these priority software updates, Pixel phones also get occasional “Feature Drops”. This is when your phone gets new software features without getting a full Android software update. Another advantage of getting these software updates directly from Google is the lack of bloatware. Pixel phones are almost free of bloatware and other third-party services forced by wireless carriers.

Pixel Pass for bundling more Google services

Google offers a subscription-style way to purchase the Pixel 7. It’s a collection of phone repair services and some other Google services. Called Pixel Pass, the service debuted on the Pixel 6 series last year and includes 200GB of cloud storage on Google One, Preferred Care for repairs and replacements, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium for ad-free media streaming, Includes Google Play Pass app. subscription service. Pixel Pass also allows subscribers to trade in his smartphone every two years to upgrade to a new his Pixel smartphone.

Last year, we did the math with Pixel Pass and found it could save you money if you subscribed to YouTube Premium and wanted to get the Device Repair Program directly from Google. Other offerings, such as the 200GB Google One and Google Play Pass, are cheaper and aren’t the deciding factor.

Google Fi is always an option

Although not a big player in the wireless carrier market, Google offers its own cellular service for mobile devices. Called Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), this MVNO-style system offers pay-as-you-go data plans. It also uses technology to seamlessly switch between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during voice calls.

All Pixel phones have a version specifically designed to work with Google Fi and are sold in Google’s store alongside unlocked models and models for select US carriers. I’m here.

