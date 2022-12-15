Google helps searchers find cost of living assistance





In response to the surge in searches for “cost of living,” we’re updating our search results to give you quick access to helpful resources.

Search volume for “cost of living” is at a decade high, Google said in a blog post.

“In fact, search interest in ‘cost of living’ reached its highest level in a decade in the US this year. For those looking for information on financial assistance, help is often found simply by searching.

We’ve updated our search experience to make it easier for people looking for help online to find answers to frequently asked questions about federal benefits and find food assistance for their families. “

Screenshot: trends.google.com, December 2022.

Here’s an overview of Google’s search results updates to make it easier to find support online.

Find information about benefits

Google speeds up access to resources for the following types of queries:

“How to get financial assistance.” “Medical expense subsidy.”

The above query is the most searched financial assistance related question in the US according to Google.

A Google search for these questions will provide information on eligibility criteria and how to apply for available programs.

“It can be difficult to understand the benefits available.

That’s why we’ve updated our search experience to make it easier for you to find everything you need to know about programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). “

Find information about food aid

According to Google, searches for “food bank and pantry” are up 20% year-over-year.

In response, Google helps connect people to federal programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP).

Google said in a blog post:

A search for ‘snap benefits’ will find direct local resources to help you determine your eligibility and how to apply for benefits.

Once the SNAP program is approved, many people will use Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to pay for food. You can search for “EBT” to find information about state programs, including how to log in, check your balance, and find the right phone number for support.

With the latest updates, you can also find easily accessible information about Special Nutrition Programs (WICs) for Women, Infants and Children. “

Google has more information about these programs at findfoodsupport.withgoogle.com.

Source: Google

Featured image: screenshot from blog.google/products/search/how-to-use-google-search-to-help-manage-uncertain-times/, December 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-helps-searchers-find-cost-of-living-assistance/474313/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos