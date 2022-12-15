MaineHealth Invests $500,000 in Roux Institute Health Tech Residency





MaineHealth said it will invest $500,000 in healthtech innovation over the next three years by creating a residency program to attract 30 early-stage healthtech companies to Maine.

The Future of Healthcare Founders Residency provides health tech founding entrepreneurs with funding, mentorship opportunities, and access to clinical space.

The program is a partnership between MaineHealth, Northeastern University’s Roux Institute, and Northern Light Health. Headquartered in Portland, MaineHealth is Maine’s largest healthcare system and Maine’s largest private employer. Northeastern University’s Lou Institute is headquartered at 100 Fore Street in the East End of Portland.

When the program launches in March 2023, the founders will receive a $50,000 investment to work at the Roux Institute for 12 months to develop creative solutions to the problems facing Maine’s healthcare industry. Scrutinize and try.

In addition to the $50,000 investment, residents receive select programming and mentorship from experts and entrepreneurs in the field, free in-house business, design and legal services, over $300,000 in free and discounted services, and Access over 36 peer communities. A Roux portfolio company that he has raised over $20 million for growth efforts in the last 24 months.

MaineHealth will provide a portion of the funding, as well as healthcare expertise and access to a clinical space where founders can test their ideas.

MaineHealth patients are expected to have early access to cutting-edge medical care.

MaineHealth acquires 5% of the common stock of successful companies. Entrepreneurs will continue to own the intellectual property. If the company conducts research with Roux faculty or any of its partners, the terms of intellectual property are determined by a separate agreement.

Susan Ahern, Vice President of Innovation at MaineHealth, said:

The one-year residency is designed to support founders of digital health, healthcare technology, biotechnology and clinical innovation in their early entrepreneurial stages.

Founders will work at the Roux Institutes innovation hub in Portland, providing direct access to Northern Light Health and MaineHealth clinicians for mentorship, expertise and acting as a testing ground for technology.

According to the website, the program differs from accelerators in that healthcare is a specialty that requires a tailored approach to company growth.

We offer a full year as opposed to a 3-month sprint to ensure the progress you need to grow your venture. We work hand in hand with you every day as an extension of your team, along with the in-house business, design and legal services we provide. We work closely with our founding partners in the healthcare sector to give them access to their networks and systems as well as ours.

