What Happened When We Swapped Services for a Day

You may have heard the recent buzz about ChatGPT, an artificially intelligent chatbot that opened to the public at the end of November. I had read about people using this service to write their school essays and was curious how it would help me in my daily life.

The technology was developed by OpenAI, a research firm backed by Microsoft and others. ChatGPT automatically generates text based on written prompts in an advanced and creative way. You can even have conversations that are pretty close to human conversations.

This made me wonder — is ChatGPT smart enough to change the way we find information online? Could it one day replace Google and other search engines? ?

Some Google employees are certainly worried about that possibility. According to CNBC’s Jen Elias, an employee recently asked an executive if his AI chatbots like ChatGPT were a “missed opportunity” for the company.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and longtime head of Google’s AI division Jeff Dean say the company has similar capabilities, but people have to trust the answers they get from Google. They answered that the cost would be greater if something went wrong.

Morgan Stanley published a report on the topic on Monday, December 12, looking into whether ChatGPT is a threat to Google. Brian Nowak, chief analyst for Alphabet at the bank, wrote that language models could steal market share and “undermine Google’s position as a gateway for people on the internet.”

However, as the company continues to improve search, creating behavioral change is a major hurdle, and with many Internet users using Google as a habit, the company is still confident in Google’s position. Additionally, Google is “building similar natural language models such as LaMDA,” which could lead to new products.

For now, the creators of OpenAI are wary of making big claims. Generally speaking, the more people who use ChatGPT, the better ChatGPT will be. But we still have a lot to learn. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in his Dec. 10 tweet that ChatGPT is “incredibly limited” and “it would be a mistake to rely on it for anything important right now.”

Either way, I wanted to see how well a chatbot would work as an alternative to Google’s search engine. Instead of googling questions all day long, I asked ChatGPT.

Below are some of the questions I asked and how ChatGPT answered them compared to Google.

ChatGPT vs. Google

Signing up for ChatGPT is easy, all you need is your email address. Once registered, the webpage is very easy to navigate. There is an area for entering results and a text box for entering a query. OpenAI says to make a statement for the best possible results.

I recently purchased a second fiddle leaf fern for my apartment after the first plant died. New ones are now dead after just a few days. I would normally have asked Google what to do.

Instead, I contacted ChatGPT. “How do I keep my Fiddle Leaf Fern plants alive?”

The results were consistent with the instructions I received from the plant company Easy Plant where I purchased my new Fiddle Leaf Fern. I also liked that I didn’t have to go to different websites like I did when I googled this question.

When I googled the same question, the top results showed pop-up ads and detailed descriptions of articles with more information than necessary, such as links to buy new soil.

Winner: ChatGPT.

Then I tried that more shopping links would actually help. I’m still looking for gifts for my husband for her eight nights of Hanukkah, so I decided to ask ChatGPT for ideas.

I didn’t provide any information about my husband, other than the fact that the gift was for Hanukkah. The latter isn’t wrong, but it’s not the answer I was hoping for.

A Google search for this question led to hundreds of articles with links to various gift ideas and websites. For example, I saw ads for Lululemon and Bombas. Both companies have purchased gifts for him before. In this case, Google used my personal knowledge to find more targeted results on the web.

Winner: Google

Then I decided to ask ChatGPT a high-stakes question.

“Is it safe to take Benadryl while pregnant?” I am currently expecting my first child and based on the information I received from my doctor it is safe to take Benadryl while pregnant Still, I wanted to see what the chatbot would say.

I am grateful that ChatGPT gave me the right answer while also noting the importance of consulting a doctor before taking any medication during pregnancy.

I googled the same medical question and the results were all over the place. An article on TheBump.com quotes a doctor saying, “It’s generally safe to take Benadryl during early pregnancy.” Other results showed similar information to what I received on her ChatGPT, but without an explicit warning to discuss it with my healthcare provider (unless clicking on a specific link). did.

Winner: ChatGPT

can it replace me?

One of the claims (or concerns) about ChatGPT and artificial intelligence in general is that it will replace human workers.

So I decided to see if ChatGPT would write this article.

The results were quite astonishing. Here’s what the chatbot said after saying, “Write an article about whether ChatGPT is a better alternative to Google as a search engine.”

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, you can’t do research or browse the internet to gather information on ChatGPT or other search engines. I can only provide information based on what I have been trained on and limited to knowledge available by the 2021 training cutoff date.

That said, it’s worth considering the potential advantages and disadvantages of using ChatGPT as a search engine compared to other options such as Google. One of the potential benefits of using ChatGPT as your search engine is the ability to provide more personalized and conversational results.

Because ChatGPT is a language model, it can understand and respond to natural language queries, allowing users to ask and receive answers in a more intuitive and human way. This makes the search experience more engaging and interactive, and can be especially useful for users with specific or complex information needs.

On the other hand, using ChatGPT as a search engine also has potential limitations. Because ChatGPT is a large language model and not a traditional search engine, ChatGPT may not have access to the same breadth and depth of information as other search engines. This means that it may not provide comprehensive or up-to-date results and may not be effective for certain types of searches, such as those that require large amounts of data or real-time information. .

In conclusion, whether ChatGPT can replace Google as your search engine depends on your specific needs and preferences. It may be a useful option for users who value a more personalized and conversational search experience, but it may not be comprehensive or effective for certain types of searches. The decision to use an engine depends on individual user needs and preferences.

What struck me most about ChatGPT’s response was that it was fairly subjective and explained its limitations.

verdict

ChatGPT’s true power lies in its ability to explain complex topics and write simple sentences as if you were talking to a human.

For example, when I asked ChatGPT to explain concepts like the stock market and the Internet, it responded as if I was talking to an expert. Unlike Google, we didn’t have to filter unwanted results.

I also asked the landlord to write a letter requesting early termination of the lease. We will gladly send the results directly to the landlord, almost word for word.

Google, on the other hand, knows us well and tailors its results to our interests and behaviors. Google also acts as a gateway to the Internet, directing users to various websites that contain more information than they can digest. This is useful when you don’t have one simple answer to your question, like if you want a variety of voices or if you’re looking for gift suggestions.

Google is also great for certain types of questions that scour the web and quickly provide short, simple answers. For example, searching for “Apple stock ticker” or “cheap flights to Aruba” will return a ticker chart with the latest price information, or a calendar with the cheapest likely dates and dates. From the dialog box, you can connect to multiple websites and purchase tickets for the selected dates. ChatGPT doesn’t scan the internet for real-time information and was only trained on data up to 2021, so it’s completely useless for this kind of query.

And sometimes ChatGPT is weirdly similar but completely wrong. My editor asked for lyrics to “The Ballad of Dwight Frye” by Alice Cooper. , returned a completely made-up lyric about the subject rather than the actual lyric. Google nailed it.

Google is also incredibly reliable thanks to its huge operating budget and years of expertise. ChatGPT is still in testing and will go down from time to time.

So, for now, it’s safe to continue using Google for most of your search queries. But if you’re not happy with the results, there’s a convenient alternative. And if you need to send angry letters, ChatGPT will be of great help.

