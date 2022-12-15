Google rescues part of old downtown San Jose bakery by tearing it down





A concept for the gateway section near the Water Company Building within Google’s Downtown West public transit district in downtown San Jose. (SITELAB Urban Studio, Google)

San Jose — Google construction crews have begun full-scale demolition and salvage of portions of an old bakery building in downtown San Jose. This building is in the footsteps of the tech giant’s future transit his village.

Several walls and a large portion of the roof of the Sunlight Bakery Bread Depot at 145 South Montgomery Street in San Jose have been removed. Some construction workers at the site said demolition began Wednesday. I could see a pile of rubble inside the building.

The work is further evidence of Google’s efforts to advance the early stages of a project poised to become arguably San Jose’s largest and most important real estate business.

Officially known as Downtown West, the development is designed to create a new neighborhood on the western edge of the city center.

Demolished lot of the north side of the old Sunlight Bakery bread warehouse at 145 South Montgomery Street in downtown San Jose. (George Avalos/Bay Area News Group)

In the view of Eric Hayden, founder and managing partner of Urban Catalyst, an active development in downtown San Jose, the demolition and salvage operations are encouraging signs.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on with the stock market or the pandemic or inflation,” Hayden said. “Google sticks to the plans and schedules they set.”

Still, Google wants more than turning the old bakery near Diridon Station into a pile of rubble.

A search giant’s demolition work is being created to preserve and relocate the Art Modern style entrance of an old bakery building somewhere in the Transit Village project, officially known as Downtown West.

“The work to preserve part of the Sunlight Bakery building represents a tangible step forward for Google to develop Downtown West,” said Bob, principal executive at Silicon Valley Synergy, a land-use consultancy. Staedler said. “It’s another commitment they honor from their development applications.”

The facade of the former Sunlight Bakery building at 145 Montgomery Street in San Jose. (Shay Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

Overall, Google plans to demolish four buildings in this first phase of the project.

In addition to the bakery, the former Patty’s Inn saloon and the old Airgas store will be demolished. The building next to the airgas outlet is also headed for demolition.

“We expect to see more work like this in the coming months,” says Staedler.

The addresses of the buildings to be leveled are S. Montgomery St. 140, 145, and 102.and 327 Otterson Street

In May 2022, Google completed an early payment of $7.5 million in community benefits to the City of San Jose. As Downtown West develops, the company will cover the rest of the utility. The total community benefit package is his $200 million.

As a reminder of the long-term effort behind the Downtown West project, it was almost six years ago in December 2016 that Google purchased the first property needed for the development. That first purchase was an old bakery building just south of the Dancing Pig sign site.

Google has spent at least $500 million to buy dozens of properties it needs in its Downtown West district. The acquisition took place in one fell swoop from December 2016 to March 2020.

Using the official purchase prices of recorded transactions, and combining those amounts with the estimated purchases Google made to purchase real estate near the historic San Jose Water Co. building in the Delmas Avenue area: Google spent an estimated $531.7 million to purchase Downtown West. future site.

“What Google is doing is impressive,” says Hayden. “This is great for San Jose.”

A concept for Downtown West, a mix of office buildings, residences, shops, restaurants and entertainment hubs near Diridon Station in downtown San Jose. (Google LLC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/12/15/google-demolish-save-downtown-san-jose-bakery-village-tech-real-estate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos