MaineHealth Partners with Northeastern University’s Lew Institute for Innovative Founders Residency

Portland, Maine – MaineHealth is investing $500,000 in healthtech innovation over the next three years by partnering with Northeastern University’s Lou Institute and The Future of Healthcare Founder Residency’s Northern Light Health. The first-of-its-kind program will bring 30 early-stage health tech companies to Maine over the next three years, providing them with funding, expert advice, and a clinical environment to test their ideas. purpose.

Founders receive $50,000 investment to spend 12 months at Northeastern University’s Roux Institute to develop, probe, and test creative solutions to complex problems facing Maine’s healthcare industry To do. MaineHealth not only provides a portion of the funding, but also healthcare expertise and access to a clinical space where founders can test their ideas. MaineHealth patients will have early access to cutting-edge medical care, and MaineHealth will invest in successful businesses.

Susan Ahern, Vice President of Innovation at MaineHealth, said: “Our care team is excited to support those looking for tomorrow’s new solutions to the complex problems they face every day.”

The first cohort of Founders will begin residencies in Spring 2023. See program details.

About MaineHealth: MaineHealth is a nonprofit, integrated health care system whose vision is to “Work together to make our communities the healthiest in America.” It consists of nine regional health systems, a comprehensive behavioral health network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and 1,700 employed providers working together through MaineHealth Medical Group. MaineHealth has approximately 22,000 employees and provides preventive health care, diagnosis and treatment to her 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. These include Franklin Memorial Hospital/Franklin Community Health Network in Farmington, Lincoln Health in Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor, Maine Behavioral Health Care in South Portland, MaineHealth Care at Home in Saco, Maine Medical Center in Portland, North Conway , New Hampshire and Memorial Hospital in the Mid Coast. – Parkview Health, Brunswick; NorDx, Scarborough; Penn Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital, Lockport and Belfast; Southern Maine Health Care, Bidford and Sanford; Spring Harbor Hospital, Westbrook; Stevens, Norway Memorial Hospital/Western Maine Health Care. MaineHealth affiliates include Maine General Health in Augusta and Waterville, New England Rehabilitation Hospital in Portland, and St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He is also a key stakeholder in Portland’s MaineHealth Accountable Care Organization.

About the Lou Institute at Northeastern University The Lou Institute in Portland, Maine is designed to be the engine of innovation, talent development and economic growth in Portland, Maine and northern New England. Partnerships highlight the model of postgraduate teaching and research. From day one, the Roux Institute has worked with leading companies and nonprofits to create programs that prepare employees to stay agile and thrive in an artificial intelligence-powered competitive environment. As an R1 global research university, Roux Institute fosters an environment for high-impact research and innovation in computer and data science, digital engineering, advanced life sciences and medicine, and other technological fields. Roux helps entrepreneurs focus on technology and launch technology-powered businesses. Together with our partners, we are creating innovation corridors that stretch from Boston to Portland and beyond. More information: www.roux.northeastern.edu/

