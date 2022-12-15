



Wovenmedia today announced the opening of a new office in Bentonville, Arkansas, home of Sams Club and parent company Walmart, complete with a highly advanced technology innovation lab. The new space at the Beau Terre Office Park will enable Wovenmedia to expand its suite of services and drive rapid innovation in in-store retail media solutions. Wovenmedia is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Palm Beach, Florida and Yerevan, Armenia.

Wovenmedia Founder and CEO Susie Opare-Abetia said: She added that today’s shoppers want integrated, omnichannel her shopping opportunities, leading retailers to look for new ways to enhance the in-store experience.

Wovenmedia offers comprehensive network design, creative services and programming services to provide effective digital signage solutions. The company aims to leverage these strengths to become an in-store retail media solution for the Bentonville area and beyond.

The in-store retail media network not only serves as an influential vehicle for customer communication, but also serves as a revenue stream featuring sponsored ads for consumer packaged goods that help drive product sales, Bentonville said. Drew Walls, Director of Client Leadership at Wovenmedias based, said.

But Wovenmedia’s solutions don’t just benefit the retail sector. The company has helped companies in a variety of industries including hospitality, foodservice, banking, health and wellness.

Wovenmedia is the only digital signage solution provider to offer a unique product that combines powerful software with a complete suite of services and premium content library. Wovenmedia’s proven expertise in building and managing enterprise-scale media networks drives customer engagement across thousands of retail screens. Wovenmedia-powered networks reach 75 million monthly viewers across 180,000 screens, improving customer experiences and generating in-store revenue.

For more information on Wovenmedias products and services, please visit here, call Neel Jacobs, Director of Sales, or email 720.353.3233.[email protected].

