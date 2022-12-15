Big tech company joins Linux to kill Google Maps





Companies like TomTom have struggled for years to beat Google Maps in the world of navigation and geolocation, but partnerships facilitated by the Linux Foundation give them and companies like Meta and Microsoft , may offer a new means to one-up the current king.Image: Tom Tom

Some of Google’s biggest rivals have gathered in a rogue gallery of sorts in hopes of creating new open source services to usurp Google Maps from the map throne.

On Thursday, the nonprofit Linux Foundation announced its own open project aimed at matching new map projects through available datasets. And in what looks like a bid to finally end Google’s domineering geolocation dominance, several other big players have stepped out of the woodwork to support it. These companies include Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and none other than Dutch geolocation company TomTom.

The Overture Maps Foundation is essentially an open source program for curating and collating global map data from multiple disparate data sources. Essentially, the project promises to use the vast amount of global data stored from these various companies and external sources to build state-of-the-art maps for developers to use. Linux also hopes that this new project will be essentially a competitive field for anyone looking to develop modern geolocation services and maps without breaking the bank with expensive commercial data that may not be accurate. promised to level the

Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundations, said mapping the physical environment and all communities around the world in a release is a very complex task, even as they grow and change. , stated that it cannot be managed by one organization.

Of course, all companies involved may have significant stakes in such open services. AWS general manager Michael Kopenec said in a release that map data is very expensive and complex, but it’s unclear if Amazon wants to enter the geolocation world as well. Overture could also benefit its flagged metaverse ambitions, with applications in both VR and AR. At the company he has his own street view company called Mapillary, which works with Microsoft to produce street mapping data.

G/O Media can earn commissions

Google and its parent company Alphabet had merged the Maps and Waze teams, but its Street View and AR capabilities have become increasingly sophisticated, even after being cited for the sale of user location data. According to the company, Google Maps creates maps for more than 220 countries and territories, giving it an edge. Maps is the most downloaded GPS app of all time and it doesn’t come close.

TomTom’s market share has dropped significantly from its 2008 high, but the company survived against Google Maps by trading in countries where the best performing app wasn’t available. Last month, the company announced a new maps platform. TomToms Chief Technology Officer Eric Bowman said in his internal Q&A that today’s map world is pretty siloed. Everyone doing commercial mapping, whether they admit it or not, is starting to realize that there are limits to what a single company can do. No matter how big, powerful, or well-funded it may be.

TomToms CEO Harold Goddijn said in a release that Overtures’ standardized and interoperable base maps are critical to bringing together the world’s geospatial information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/linux-google-maps-meta-aws-microsoft-tomtom-1849899375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos