Houston innovation hub expands coworking space





With over 100,000 employees laid off from major tech companies this year due to a slowing economy, many have wondered what the future holds. However, there are bright spots. These closed doors create doors for individuals to start new careers in climate technology. Especially since these former tech employees have the necessary skills to find and develop new ways to innovate.

The story of engineers turning to climate is nothing new. For example, Alex Roetter was his former head of engineering at Twitter, who later pivoted to climate technology and is managing Moxxie Ventures, where he became director and general manager, where he became a partner and funded high-quality carbon removal. He became the founder of Terraset, a non-profit organization focused on giving. Raj Kapoor has followed a similar path, serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Lyfts and then ventures using technology to solve climate-related problems. is a partner.

What is unique now is that the climate technology industry has made public and private sector commitments to climate change, needs technology solutions that disrupt the industry, and is backing these solutions with federal, state, and private sectors. is that there are funds for

When I started working in the energy industry a little over a decade ago, there was no such thing as a career in climate technology. Right after the 2008 financial crisis, I found a job at a company backed by smart investors. They saw through the noise and realized that investing in renewable energy is one of the most stable and predictable ways to get financial returns. Wall Street recognizes that investing in climate-related industries is the best way to meet its long-term financial obligations, so nearly all companies will be able to do so unless they also focus on the consequences of climate change. , recognize that there is no economic future.

We used to say that every company will be a technology company. We are now moving towards a world where every company is a climate company. And it’s creating opportunities across the economy for people to contribute their skills and support their families while building something that really matters.

Why climate tech is a safe bet

For several reasons, taking a career twist and working on climate tech is a safe bet. The first is the fact that climate change is unfortunately and obviously getting worse. With extreme weather events becoming more frequent around the world and record heat waves in the past eight years, there is a great need for climate mitigation solutions in all sectors. Additionally, as the planet’s population reaches her eight billion people, governments will need to expand their technology to address challenges such as grid instability and food security as they attempt to balance resources. In fact, the Biden Harris administration has just announced his $13 billion program to expand the US power grid.

Federal, state, and private sector capital investment in climate technology is at an all-time high to tackle climate change. As leaders pledge to reach net zero by 2050, investments and commitments to accelerate solutions to decarbonize the planet and make it more sustainable are taking precedence. A whopping $26.8 billion was poured into climate technology this year. In five years, the climate technology market is estimated to be close to $1.4 trillion, and the new energy plan for the Inflation Reduction Act announced earlier this year has given investors a significant impact on funding for the climate technology sector. I am receiving

Easier Career Shift

The switch to climate technology can be challenging, and it’s not just hard sciences like chemistry and materials engineering. Its a software engineer, social media expert, and sales specialist. People who used to work at Google, Square, etc. come in and help us build the back-end tech stack and consumer-facing apps. One of our technical leads is a well-known author who has written several books on coding in Django.

Recently, I’ve also heard about the big resignations of the last few years, but I think the framing is wrong. I think it’s a great reflection. The reality is that most of us spend more time at work on any given day than in any other activity. People need purpose, and lack of purpose is the number one cause of burnout. In fact, not only was it unaffected by the mass resignations that many other companies have suffered, but in the past year alone, there have been tens of thousands of applications for open positions. A career shift to something meaningful is happening, and it’s happening today.

For example, one of our data engineers graduated from MIT and worked as a chemical engineer in Houston. Another of our colleagues worked in the traditional marketing field but transitioned to climate technology to lead his marketing globally. The climate industry needs as many outside-the-box people as possible to bring new perspectives to meet climate goals and move closer to a clean future.

Not sure where to start? There are several resources available to get people involved in the world of climate tech. Some of my favorites are:

Climatebase: This platform is essentially a LinkedIn for climate techs to find climate jobs and learn how to transition into space. Climate Change Careers: Founded in 2020, this site features job listings, educational opportunities, and information about making the switch to a climate-focused career. Climate Draft: A member-backed coalition of climate technology start-ups and venture capitalists aiming to bring more talent, investment and commercial opportunities to the table. ClimateEU: The leading resource for climate jobs and employers in Europe, consisting of job listings and opportunities for companies to find additional investment opportunities.

Join my mailbox at the end of the world’s energy, including talking about various openings at Octopus Energy, discussing how your expertise translates into climate technology, or just saying hi It is always open to those who are interested in it.

——

Michael Lee is the CEO of Octopus Energy. He is based in Houston.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://houston.innovationmap.com/ion-houston-common-desk-coworking-2658969615.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos