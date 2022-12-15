Chrome now lets you stream games directly from Google Search results





Photo: Lukmanazis (Shutterstock)

Google Chrome users in the US can now launch selected video games directly from Google search results, just like they do for movies, music and TV shows.

Games run in your browser via cloud streaming services like GeForce Now and Microsoft Cloud Streaming. That means you can play on any computer, smartphone, or tablet that runs Google Chrome. Even weak devices can play the game this way as long as they have a strong and stable internet connection. Often 1080p resolution and 60 fps to minimize input lag.

Wait, isn’t this just Google Stadia?

If you’re thinking, couldn’t Chrome already do this? You’re right. Google’s Stadia cloud streaming service also lets you play games on your smartphone or smart TV via Chrome or the Stadia app. However, Google plans to retire Stadia in his January 2023. This new feature is similar, but separate from the Stadia service, but perhaps separate from the underlying technology.

A reply to Google’s announcement tweet highlights the confusion, with many users expressing frustration that Google is about to release a new Chrome feature weeks before Stadia shuts down.

But it’s important to remember that Stadia was shut down not because the technology didn’t work out, but because of poor financial performance and lack of user interest. Frankly, Stadia actually worked pretty well despite its confusing monetization strategy. Many other streaming services work in web browsers, so this new feature isn’t unexpected either.

In fact, months before announcing Stadia’s closure, Google teased the ability to launch games through Google Search.

Google also said it plans to use the service’s streaming tech on other platforms such as YouTube, Google Play and Google AR after Stadia’s shutdown, and that it will share the tech with other companies, so more Stadia could come. I wouldn’t be surprised if Features like are coming to other of his Google products in the near future.

How to stream games on Google Chrome

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

Open Chrome and search for the game you want to play. If the game is playable, the information panel will list the streaming services where the game is available.next to your chosen platform.[プレイ]Click to open the game. If you already have an account and are signed into your streaming service of choice, the game will load automatically. If not, you’ll need to go through the signup and login steps first. Some games may require a gamepad or keyboard and mouse to play, so keep a Bluetooth controller handy if you play on mobile.

