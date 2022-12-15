App Bundles reduce the number of Google TV apps





Google is trying to reduce the number of apps available on Google TV by creating a new program called App Bundles. The new program is set to launch next month and aims to make it easier for customers to find what they’re looking for.

It also makes it easier for developers, as they don’t have to worry about bundling their app with other apps that may not play well together. Developers can still submit individual apps, but submitting an app bundle is also beneficial.

The tech giant has announced that by May 2023, Android TV or Google TV apps must use the Android App Bundle system.

What are App Bundles? They replace Android Package Kits (APKs) released for Android phones in November 2020. According to Google, AAB is known to offer the following benefits:

Small size: AAC is about 20% smaller than APK, so it downloads faster and consumes less storage space.

Streamlined Delivery: As an extension of the above, AAB enables the Play Store to dynamically serve device-specific apps.

Reduce uninstall risk: App Bundles allow users to store and archive more apps on their TVs (reclaiming up to 60% of app storage), so even with limited storage, TVs can You can store many apps.

Google estimates that a developer can convert an APK to AAB in about 3 days. The six-month transition period should give TV app developers plenty of time to adapt, but Google says it could quickly show off apps that haven’t made changes yet. increase.

“App Bundles are a fun experience for developers and users alike, especially in the living room,” said Josh Wentz, product management for Google TV.

Thank you for your partnership in creating immersive content and entertainment experiences for the future of television.

