Brief: Opportunities for Innovation in 2023





The U.S. government’s national security and economic priorities in encouraging and adopting innovation are fully reflected in the soon to be finalized National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023. This Client Alert highlights provisions that may be of interest to technology and life sciences companies of all sizes.

As the end of 2022 approaches, Congress faces a final decision and President Biden can sign the 2023 NDAA to approve funding for the Department of Defense (DOD), the Department of Energy, and other defense-related activities. Expected. In addition to functioning as an approving budget allocation, the NDAA establishes defense policies and limits and addresses organizational administrative issues related to the DOD. This could have a greater impact on the technology and life sciences industry. His 2023 NDAA, passed by Congress, will support more than $850 billion in total funding.

Technology-focused highlights

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Solutions: The Department of Defense should establish priority enterprise projects for data management, AI, and digital solutions for business efficiency and combat capabilities. Specific funding includes $75 million to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Other non-DoD agencies have also been directed to expand their use of AI. Cybersecurity: The NDAA also includes funds for cyber operations, such as consortium seed funding and workforce pilot programs. Cloud Service Providers: The Department of Defense should set policy for the future. The DoD contracts with cloud service providers to process sensitive data that allows the DoD to conduct independent testing of commercial cloud infrastructure prior to running on the DoD network. Other Technologies: Select Specific Industry Funding or Other Directive Highlights: Quantum Computing Activities (DARPA): $20M Electronic Warfare, Jamming and Signature Technologies: $85M 5G Technology Development, Experimentation, and Migration support: $120 million Aircraft technology (low cost, expendable): $25 million. Internet Freedom and Avoidance Tech: $49 Million Tech for People with Disabilities: $44 Million Health Tech Wearables: Department of Defense program to monitor brain health from overpressure exposure using off-the-shelf wearable sensors to test. Commissioning feasibility studies on microgrids, adopting innovative construction techniques and sustainable materials, and creating electric vehicle charging infrastructure: $19.5 billion Non-tactical vehicles purchased or leased by the Department of Defense are either electric or Must be zero-emission or powered by advanced biofuels or hydrogen. Rare Earth Recovery/Recycling: The Department of Defense is to establish policies for used battery recycling that facilitate the recovery or return of precious metals, rare earth minerals, or other strategically important elements.

Department of Defense Contracting and Procurement Policy Highlights

Software: A new program will test the feasibility of unique approaches to negotiate software data rights to improve the speed, efficiency and effectiveness of defense acquisition. Small Business Highlights: The NDAA has codified a Mentor-Protg program to partner small businesses with large corporations, offering protg firms 5 incentives to receive hefty reimbursements for engineering, software development, or manufacturing. Establish an annual pilot program. It also codifies the Summary Evaluation Program used by the Small Business Administration to assess how well federal agencies are meeting small business contracting goals. The NDAA also requires the Department of Defense to create a commercial due diligence program to help small businesses identify threat actors. Codify the FedRAMP Program within the General Services Administration: The NDAA will create a standardized approach for evaluating and approving cloud computing products and services for federal agency unclassified information. Inflation Adjustments: Subject to certain conditions, the NDAA will provide temporary power to change the terms of contracts until December 31, 2023, or the option to provide economic price adjustments for fixed-price type contracts .

Foreign Policy and Notable Restrictions

China-Specific Policy: NDAA directs an assessment of dual-use technologies that could be exploited by the Chinese Communist Party. This includes improving tracking of Chinese companies working with universities and banning federal agencies from sourcing semiconductor products or services from certain Chinese companies (SMIC). , YMTC and CXMT), as well as Chinese equipment provided by drone manufacturer DJI and other entities subject to certain restrictions. There are also new DoD supply chain restrictions on products mined, produced or manufactured by forced labor from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. As well as continued security assistance to Ukraine. Regarding the latter, the Department of Defense may not (i) use funds for U.S.-Russian military cooperation through fiscal year 2027; (ii) activities recognizing Russian sovereignty over Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk and other territories of Ukraine; Important materials must disclose where the magnet was mined, and the Department of Defense may require contractors to implement a tracking system through the supply chain. Mitigating foreign investment risk: NDAA to provide more oversight to the Department of Defense over analysis of ways to prevent hostile foreign capital markets from benefiting in the aftermath of bankruptcy of U.S. companies instruct. Prove that you disclosed funding from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, or Cuba during the five years prior to applying for the grant. The NDAA also prohibits contracting by companies using unmanned aerial systems from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. With the Department of Defense or Coast Guard from October 1, 2024.

Other Notable Highlights:

Foreign Suppliers of Pharmaceuticals: The Department of Defense will develop guidance to identify gaps and risks in supply chain management of scarce pharmaceutical supplies due to reliance on foreign suppliers. India and New Zealand: The Department of Defense will work with the Indian Ministry of Defense to facilitate cooperation on emerging technologies, readiness and logistics. Microelectronics Working Group: NDAA establishes requirements for government-industry-academia forums to share concerns related to microelectronics research, development, and manufacturing.

Conclusion

While this cannot fully summarize the NDAA, I hope it provides an insightful look at some of the defense funding priorities and policies set by Congress. As we continue to research new legislation, we will continue to send you alerts and analysis to help you navigate potential NDAA opportunities and compliance requirements.

If you have questions about federal contracting requirements or international trade and compliance issues, not just the NDAA, please contact the author of this warning.

