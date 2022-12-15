This is a digital driver’s license for Android in Google Wallet.





As expected, Google has begun beta testing support for digital driver’s licenses and state ID cards on Android from Maryland through Wallet.

Google clarifies that this “feature is being tested in beta and some features may not work as expected.” In fact, it’s a good idea to “keep your physical ID card on you.” Out of the gate, though, it is “accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at some support airports.” [list]”

Maryland is the first state to support driver’s licenses and ID cards with Google Wallet on Android. (On iPhone, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah are live on Apple’s first slate, others are under investigation.) It works on Android 8.0 and above. . Beta version of the latest Google Play Services. Screen lock is required while “Bluetooth and nearby devices must be turned on”.

You can add your digital ID to Google Wallet. You can also get her ID update instantly from your ID issuer instead of waiting for a physical card to be mailed to you.

If you meet these requirements, your Google Wallet[ウォレットに追加]Alongside payment cards, transit passes, points and gift cards on the list[ID カード (ベータ)]is displayed. With state ID or driver’s license support, Google Wallet for Android highlights three features:

Easy: Just tap, check, and confirm at TSA checkpoints Private: Control what is shared from your ID and who can see it Secure: Your ID is secure Stored encrypted on your device so only you can access it

Now, according to one user, the setup process involves taking front and back photos of your ID and taking a short selfie video of yourself. Google says, “Photos in this video will be sent to her ID issuer for verification,” so submit your application.

For usage, Google describes an NFC and QR code workflow that requires screen lock authentication for each access, similar to vaccination cards.

Unlock your phone. Hold the back of your phone close to the NFC terminal for a few seconds. Review the information shared. The app will ask you to authenticate before continuing. Wait until you see a blue check mark to confirm that the information has been shared. Open the Google Wallet app. Scroll to find your ID or license. Tap ID or License. Allows you to scan the QR code for your ID. Review the information shared. The app will ask you to authenticate before continuing. Wait until you see a blue check mark to confirm that the information has been shared.

Regarding privacy, Google emphasizes that your digital ID is stored locally on your phone and can only be stored on one device. You can always remove it from the app. Or go to myaccount.google.com > Personal Information > Digital ID > Manage > Delete.

On the other hand, if you go offline for more than 30 consecutive days, your Digital ID will expire. This is to keep your digital up to date and accessible after reconnecting.

Google Wallet Details:

