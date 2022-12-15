Google announces Matter support for Nest and Android devices





The Google Nest device lineup has an important future in sight. Sorry, I had to.

Google

In another step towards breaking down the interoperability barrier, you can now connect Matter-enabled Google devices to Matter devices from other brands.

Google has announced that Nest and Android devices are now officially Matter ready. That means you can now connect to other Matter devices, perhaps regardless of brand. The announcement comes a few weeks after Google and Samsung committed to multi-management capabilities between SmartThings and Google Home, slated for 2023.

Also, a problem has arrived: how the Google Nest Hub controlled the Apple HomeKit smart plug

Matter is a new smart home connectivity standard that works over wi-fi or Thread, developed and launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance in late 2022. Big companies such as Amazon, Samsung, and Apple are behind initiatives to develop new standards, and companies are repeatedly integrating Matter devices into their systems.

As explained in CSA’s 6-minute all-one-take video above, Matter makes it easy for consumers to buy almost any smart item off-the-shelf and pair it with their favorite smart home system. Become. No more labeling to see if this Lifx smart bulb is HomeKit compatible or if you can control your Eve devices with Google Nest Hub. Simply picking a device with the Matter badge is enough.

Of course, Matter needs a platform to work. Of course you also need a hub or controller. The good news, though, is the Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, and Nest Wifi Pro.

Other devices that double as Matter hubs are, for example, Apple HomePod mini and Amazon Echo devices.

And here’s when you can expect device and software updates for Eve, Nanoleaf, and Amazon: Matter.

Google Home users don’t need to do anything to upgrade their device. Nest and Android devices are automatically updated to support Matter. This update also includes Fast Pair for Android devices. This makes it easy to add Matter devices to your home network and Google Home almost automatically.

Matter devices are still trickling into the smart home market, but the launch of this connectivity standard has inspired companies to create new devices. You can expect an influx of new Matter-enabled devices and the latest product upgrades in early 2023.

