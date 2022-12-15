



Apple’s new iOS 16.2 update arrived Tuesday, adding new Apple productivity tools, Apple Music’s karaoke mode, and other new features you can try on your iPhone. According to the Apple support page, the update will come with his iPadOS 16.2, Watch iOS 9.2 and MacOS Ventura 13.1.

A highlight of the update is the new appFreeform. It’s a shared whiteboard tool designed for “working creatively with friends and colleagues on Mac, iPad, and his iPhone.”

Other new features in the iOS 16.2 update include Apple Music Sing, a singing-focused upgrade to the Apple Music app, and a new lock screen feature. Download the update to hide wallpaper and notifications when always-on display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There’s also a sleep widget that tells you your sleep data and a medicine widget that tells you when to take your medicines.

Speaking of widgets, you can now see what games your friends are playing right from your home screen with the Activity widget. Additionally, the update includes she SharePlay support for multiplayer his games on Game Center, allowing you to play with anyone you have a FaceTime call with.

This update also enhances iCloud security by increasing the number of data categories protected using end-to-end encryption. Also, like any good software update, there are some random bug fixes and other minor improvements.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

