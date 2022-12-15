Oracle Cloud Earnings gets a pittit against AWS, Azure and Google.Data center knowledge





While still small compared to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure continues to establish itself as a hyperscale cloud provider.

But the Big Three might want to watch out.

In the second quarter of 2023, Oracle Cloud reported a 53% increase in revenue to reach $1 billion. Infrastructure-as-a-service revenue alone reached 59%, up from 58% last quarter. And while the dollar numbers are nowhere near AWS’ recent $20.5 billion revenue, Oracle Cloud’s growth rate is nearly double that of the world’s largest public cloud computing provider.

It’s important.

Oracle Safra Cats

Oracle CEO Safra Catz told financial analysts on Dec. 12

There are many reasons for that, added Catz.

First, more customers are choosing Oracle Cloud as a fundamentally superior choice for higher performance, better security, and unmatched reliability compared to older first-generation hyperscale cloud providers. I see it as architecture. Second, our customers appreciate the flexibility of our services and business models to deploy them wherever our technology is most useful. And third, customers recognize the value of horizontal end-to-end integrated application stacks such as ERP, HCM, supply chain, and industry-specific, industry-specific applications.

But here too, Cloud stood out as the bright star of Oracle’s latest quarter. Oracle Cloud currently serves 22,000 of his infrastructure customers, including FedEx, Deutsche Bank, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fujitsu and Vodafone, said Larry Ellison, his CTO and co-founder of Oracle. says. Everyone is drawn to Oracle because Oracle’s cloud is very secure and reliable. It won’t go down, Ellison said.

We have a much faster network than anyone else

Ellison also claimed that Oracle Cloud operates more cloud data centers than its competitors’ 55.

Oracle Larry Ellison

Ellison said it’s public areas plus national security areas and other types of areas.

However, a quick look at Ellison’s number might not be the most accurate statement. AWS has 30 regions and Google Cloud has 35 regions, while Microsoft Azure claims to host over 60 regions.

Ellison also talks about the speed advantage of Oracle Cloud, citing that strength as a factor in many of the billion-dollar deals in the most recent quarter.

We have a much faster network than anyone else, Ellison said. He added: We have a radically different network than any other cloud provider. There is something called an RDMA network.

RDMA stands for Remote Direct Memory Access. Ellison described this approach as allowing one computer to instantly access another computer’s memory without causing confusion.

Its features are making a difference for Oracle Cloud users. The reason, Catz said, is that many are moving huge artificial intelligence and machine workloads onto the platform.

According to Catz, customers often don’t expect amazing results. And remember, time is money on the cloud. So better performance makes it much cheaper, whether it’s an Oracle workload, or a simple compute, storage, or other workload.

Meanwhile, Ellison also talked about the future of the cloud, much like he did at Oracle CloudWorld in October. Once again he projected a vision of interconnection.

We believe the future of the cloud is not a four-walled garden of AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. We believe that all these clouds will be interconnected. Customers then choose the services that best suit their specific needs and combine the clouds.

Gartner Wins Oracle Clouds JWCC

Overall, Oracle’s revenue increased 18% in the company’s second quarter to total $12.28 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $12.05 billion. Those increases come as OCI was confirmed last week as an approved vendor for his $9 billion Department of Defense Joint Fighter Cloud Capabilities (JWCC) contract. Research firm Gartner also named his Oracle Cloud as one of the visionary companies for the first time in its latest Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services report.

This article was first published on our sister site, Channel Futures.

