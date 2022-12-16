Here are Houston’s top health tech innovation stories this year





Editor’s Note: As 2022 draws to a close, InnovationMap looks back at the year’s top stories for innovation in Houston. Home to the world’s largest medical center, Houston is full of medical tech and innovation news, from a startup named by investors as one of the most promising companies to new details on the expansion of the Texas Medical Center. . Here are five of his articles focused on Houston health tech that caught our readers’ attention this year. Click to read the full article.

Houston Organization Announces 10 Most Promising Life Science Startups

Houston’s medical innovation community came together to discuss breakthrough innovations in healthcare.Photo by Getty Images

What startups are shaping the future of healthcare? A conference was held in Houston this week to discuss.

Hosted by BioHouston and the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship, the 10th Annual Texas Life Sciences Forum featured thought leadership from within the life sciences community in panels, discussions, and more. In addition, 49 companies pitched their medical devices, treatments, drugs and other solutions to the crowd.

The event also named 10 of the most promising life sciences companies, selected by investors and presented by the Greater Houston Partnership. read more.

Houston Hospital System Opens New Innovative Location

Houston Methodist built a 400-bed hospital in Cypress.Rendered courtesy of Houston Methodist

Houston Methodist will break ground on a Cypress smart hospital poised to be the smartest of its nine hospitals.

The $650 million Cypress Hospital is modeled after Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital. However, the Cypress location is well on its way to surpassing them in terms of smart technology.

Dr. Mark Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said the commitment to innovation is another way that sets the hospital system apart from other hospital systems, making this new hospital the most technologically advanced and innovative hospital ever. We promise to make it a safe hospital. Attention to employees. read more.

Following a $50 million donation, Tilman Fertitta reveals goals for University of Houston’s eponymous medical school

Fertitta and his family donated $50 million to UH’s medical school.photo courtesy

Houston’s highest-profile billionaire and owner of the lavish 5-star Post Oak Hotel and Houston Rockets, Tilman J. Fertitta has become synonymous with supreme luxury and big entertainment.

But the CEO of the massive Felitta entertainment empire’s latest move has nothing to do with penthouses or point guards.

The longtime UH board member and former president and his family pledged $50 million to the University of Houston Medical School. read more.

TMC will unveil details of its new bioport, Helix Park, at its annual Greater Houston Partnership Event.

TMC provided an update on TMC3, now called TMC Helix Park, and introduced a new bioport project. Provided by Elkus Manfredi Architects

Within the next five to ten years, the Texas Medical Center as we know it today will double in size. That’s what TMC President and CEO Bill McKeon said at yesterday’s State of the Texas Medical Center event hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership.

The biggest project contributing to TMC’s growth is TMC3. This is a campus expansion that will bring TMC 37 acres and 5 million square feet of space, now known as Helix Park. The name is a nod to the park’s shape and sidewalk design in the center of the campus. The first multi-institutional research facility in TMC’s history, the TMC3 Collaborative Building is the first of the projects and is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2023.

But the big news of the event was TMC BioPort, the organization’s future biomanufacturing and medical product distribution engine. The new campus will span hundreds of acres in the immediate vicinity of TMC and will facilitate the repatriation of much-needed critical medicines and new cell and gene therapies, according to a news release. read more.

Overheard: Houston Experts Discuss Women in Medical Technology, Insights from Investors and More

Healthcare innovators participated in the ENMED program at Houston Methodist University and Texas A&M University to discuss women in healthcare innovation and venture capital investment.Photo courtesy Houston Methodist

With Houston’s health innovation community making strides toward improving quality of care and adopting technology, what are the challenges facing the industry these days?

Through a partnership with Houston Methodist and Texas A&M University’s ENMED program at the Houston Tech Rodeo, health innovators explored topics surrounding the industry, including bias and investment opportunities.

Missed the conversation? He shares seven key moments from a panel discussion on Thursday, March 3 at A&M’s new ENMED building at Texas Medical Center. Please see here for the detail.

