Google Nest and Android devices are now Matter controllers (for future devices)





Enlarge / Many Google devices, including Android phones, can now control Matter devices. These devices will appear at some point, probably soon.

Google

Matter’s promise is a future where smart home devices fit easily into your home, even if you’re using other devices and speakers. Google announced that Nest and Android devices are Matter ready. This will allow you to set up and control other Matter devices that are almost non-existent yet.

If your Android device is running version 8.1 or higher and has Google Play Service 22.48.14 or higher, you can use it to pair Matter compatible devices with other Matter products and controllers. In the early days after Matter’s launch, this means that some Eve devices with Matter firmware updates 3 days ago can be paired. Or you can wait for some Nanoleaf bulbs, some Level smart locks, or whatever. You can now control the same (very limited) set of devices using Nest devices that have quietly received the latest firmware update.

At the moment, the appeal is technically that you can use an Android phone to connect your Eve device to the Matter network, then the iOS Home app, Samsung’s SmartThings, or Alexa speakers (if these are updated in early 2023). ) to actually control that device. Alternatively, you can control devices connected to your network using your iOS device from your Google Nest Hub, speakers, or other Nest devices.

advertisement

Google also announced that it has added Matter support for Fast Pair on Android. As far as we can tell, this is a Matter device nearby (advertising itself via Bluetooth) with a pop-up prompt similar to what Google uses for its Pixel Buds and other friendly devices and add network. Means that the flow is displayed. Prompt to connect the device to the network and control the device using Google Home. As Google states in a blog post, you should look for devices with the Matter badge to ensure compatibility, but to make sure it “works well with your Google device,” see “Works with Google Also look for the Home badge.”

Nest Wifi Pro, Nest Hub Max, and 2nd Gen Nest Hub now act as Thread border routers, increasing Thread coverage in your home, even when you’re not using Google Home to control it . that.

Nest Mini, Audio, 1st and 2nd Gen Hubs, Hub Max, Wifi Pro, and Google Home and Google Home Mini are Matter capable and should work as Matter hubs. Nest Wifi and thermostat will be updated in 2023.

