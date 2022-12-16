You.com joins AI chat as Google joins ChatGPT





Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT two weeks ago, one of the biggest topics underpinning the hype has been: What does this mean for Google Search?

But it wasn’t until Tuesday evening that Google finally appeared to step in on the topic.

Given that we’ve had lambdas for a while, is this a missed opportunity for Google? Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Google’s longtime head of AI division Jeff Dean responded to the question by saying that while the company has similar capabilities in its LaMDA model, Google is misinformed. He said there was a high risk of damaging his reputation by doing so, which is why he was relocating. Be more conservative than a small startup.

Of course, ChatGPT has been heavily criticized for its ability to make up facts while still sounding plausible, and even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the risks last weekend.

Meanwhile, You.com, a search engine startup founded in 2020, is making a moonshot bid to take on Google, prompting outside developers and organizations to create their own apps for search results pages. We announced today that we have launched our search platform so that you can build

It includes a generative AI app never before seen in a traditional search engine that uses generative AI technology to allow users to translate text (YouWrite), code (YouCode), or images (YouImagine) from plain English. ) can all be generated within the search. Result page.

Whenever someone says Reddit is the new search, TikTok is the new search, ChatGPT is the new search, we are usually the first to actually build those features in. ChatGPT was born out of a large language model. I was. We were actually the first search engine to use large-scale language models to generate code insights, as well as generate natural language and new images within search results.

Next Steps in Providing a Google Search Alternative

You.com claims to reach over 1 million active search users and has grown over 400% in the last six months, a sign that users are taking back control of their search experience. It claims to be the next step in the evolution of a platform designed to save money. Customize your time and information diet, search results, and privacy settings.

You.com already has over 200 first-party apps that allow users to find summarized information and complete tasks without leaving the results page. The app contains useful summaries such as weather forecasts and large forums such as Reddit, StackOverflow, GitHub, or recipes that allow for quick skimming and quick answers to coding issues, discussions, or materials. It is included.

We want to make this kind of creativity that we see today in AI and generative apps available to more people in the image and text space, and bring it to an open platform for people to find and use. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Socher. If they really like it, you can start paying them.

Challenging Google is a moonshot, but ChatGPT is just the beginning

People are looking for something 100% different, he added, but admits that saying You.com is challenging Google is somewhere between cool, ambitious and stupid. ing.

We launched last November, and I’m hearing from tech experts that we’re seeing the beginning of a wave as more people look to find something else. I felt that it was. [for search] I find it very exciting and very meaningful.

Of course, Google processes billions of searches every day, so it’s not going away any time soon. But even ChatGPT and You.com may be just the beginning of new and imaginative thinking about the future of AI and search.

And as Alex Kantrowitz recently told Axios, Google may have to act. I don’t think it can sit on the sidelines for too long.

