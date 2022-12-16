OpenAI captures AI magic with ChatGPT and DALL-E





Once considered the world of science fiction, artificial intelligence is becoming mainstream in recent years with Siri, Alexa, and other voice assistants. AI is also driving innovation in algorithms, autonomous robots, and software applications.

But in the past month, AI has seen a resurgence of interest among techies and non-techies alike, thanks to generative AI technologies like DALL-E. Seconds, and his ChatGPT, an AI chatbot that can answer user questions with an almost eerie humanity.

Both DALL-E and ChatGPT are developed by OpenAI. OpenAI is a San Francisco-based AI research company founded in 2015 by former Y Combinator president Sam Altman, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and other investors who committed a total of $1 billion to the project. Company.

The company’s mission, according to its charter, is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Artificial general intelligence (AGI) refers to the unrealized ability for machines to learn and understand anything humans can do. In its charter, OpenAI defines his AGI as highly autonomous systems that outperform humans in the most economically valuable tasks.

OpenAI originally started as a nonprofit, but in 2019 the company formed a profit-capped company called OpenAI LP, which now employs most of the organization’s employees. A few months after moving to a capped profit model, OpenAI announced that it would receive his $1 billion investment from Microsoft and run its services on Microsoft Azure. The companies also agreed to work together to build new Microsoft Azure AI supercomputing technology.

Microsoft and OpenAI said in a statement that they envision AGI playing a role in solving global challenges such as climate change, healthcare and education.

The creation of AGI is the most important technological development in human history and could shape the trajectory of humanity, OpenAI CEO Altman said in a release. Our mission is to ensure that AGI technology benefits all of humanity, and we have worked with Microsoft to build a supercomputing foundation for building AGI.

Chat GPT

ChatGPT, an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language learning model, is OpenAI’s latest offering. GPT-3.5 is a slightly more advanced version of his GPT-3, his third iteration of the company’s deep learning model released in 2020. Basically, a model is trained to predict the next word in a given sentence, informed by vast amounts of data.

Altman said OpenAI launched ChatGPT on November 30 and reached 1 million users within five days.

In just a short amount of time, people have tested the platform’s capabilities at a dizzying pace. Users share stories of ChatGPT finding code bugs, answering technical questions, and writing essays to help students bypass anti-plagiarism software.

Musk, who left OpenAI’s board of directors in 2018, tweeted that ChatGPT is terrifyingly good and falls short of dangerously powerful AI.

It may have caught the public’s imagination, but Altman recently tweeted that ChatGPT is clearly nowhere near AGI, adding that the field still has a long way to go and the big ideas have yet to be discovered. I was.

OpenAI is outspoken about ChatGPT’s limitations. The website admits that chatbots often provide inaccurate information and are overly verbose and overuse specific phrases, such as rephrasing that they are language models trained by OpenAI.

give it to her

GPT-3 uses knowledge of the language to generate text, while OpenAI’s image GPT model generates pixels sequentially to be used by OpenAI’s text-to-image tools DALL-E and DALL-E 2 You can create an image for

DALL-E was first released in 2021, but didn’t gain mainstream popularity until September 28, when an updated version called DALL-E 2 was released to the public without a waiting list. .

OpenAI says DALL-E can generate images from text descriptions, while DALL-E 2 can generate more realistic and accurate images with four times better resolution than its predecessor.

DALL-E 2 is intelligent enough to combine objects, concepts and styles. For example, in seconds he can generate 10 images of an astronaut riding a horse in the style of Andy Warhol, or a teddy bear shopping for groceries in ancient Egypt. DALL-E 2 also allows users to add and remove objects from existing images using text prompts.

Video: OpenAI / YouTube Other Projects

OpenAI has developed several other projects that have generated enthusiasm in the tech community but have not received as much attention as DALL-E and ChatGPT. For example, the OpenAI Codex was used to develop GitHub Copilot, which converts natural language into code and autocompletes code for computer programmers.

OpenAI also recently launched Whisper, an automatic speech recognition system that can transcribe spoken words more accurately than existing technology, according to the company. Trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual data, Whisper can transcribe speech using accents, background noise, and jargon.

OpenAI currently has over 100 employees. Most of the jobs posted on the company’s career page are based in San Francisco-based companies, but there are some remote positions as well. The company currently employs 36 of his positions at Built In. OpenAI also offers his six-month paid residency program for researchers and engineers not currently focused on AI.

