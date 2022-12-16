Oregon Drops Fight to Keep Google’s Water Use Private 104.5 WOKV





Residents of The Dalles, Oregon, will soon find out how much water Google’s data centers have used to cool computers in cavernous buildings previously considered a trade secret.

Data centers around the world help people stream movies, store trillions of photos, and conduct day-to-day operations online, but hundreds of thousands of It can handle a lot of gallons of water. The issue is a sensitive one in Dulles, which has been hit by a drought and some residents have seen water levels in their wells dropping.

A lawsuit filed by the city on behalf of Google against Oregon’s largest newspaper, The Oregonian/OregonLive, which sought to keep information about water use confidential, was dropped, the newspaper reported Thursday.

City officials have abandoned a 13-month-long legal battle to keep the information secret, promising to disclose the company’s water consumption over the next few years. The California-based company has the potential to build more data centers in The Dales.

Google confirmed in an email Thursday that its water usage is no longer a trade secret.

This is an example of the importance of transparency and we aim to take it even further. This includes site-level water usage for all US data center sites, including Dulles, said Devon Smiley, a Google spokesperson.

In a November 21st blog post, Google said that in 2021, all of its global data centers will have consumed approximately 4.3 billion gallons (16.3 billion liters) of water. Southwestern United States each year.

Dalles Mayor Richard Mays said Google had previously claimed that its use of water at The Dalles was a trade secret, but that meant competitors knew how the company cooled its servers. He said he was concerned about it, but then changed his mind and agreed to release The Dalles’ water records.

That’s why we dropped it, Mays told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

In a settlement filed in Wasco County Circuit Court on Wednesday, The Dales agreed to provide Google with 10 years of water usage data and future annual water usage figures, the paper reported.

Oregonian/OregonLive said the case is a major test of Oregon’s public records law. The paper had requested Google’s records last year.

Therese Bottomly, editor of The Oregonian/OregonLive, said it’s like a perfect example of the clash of two key narratives: both the expansion of large companies and the public resources they need to use. I thought.

Mays and public works director Dave Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Information on data center water use may be available as early as this week.

The decision to drop the lawsuit came despite Google considering building two new data centers in The Dales. The town sits on the mighty Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and must instead use groundwater that has been pulled from the river and passed through the city’s water treatment plant.

Communities in the West have grappled with more than two decades of massive droughts, which research has linked to human-induced climate change. Google’s proposal worried some residents who fear that eventually everyone will not have enough water, including the area’s farms and orchards, which are by far the largest users.

Dulles is adjacent to the mighty Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and must instead obtain water from the river and groundwater that has passed through the city’s water treatment plant. The amount of snow in the nearby Cascade Mountains, which feeds the aquifer, varies greatly from year to year, and glaciers are melting.

Dawn Rasmussen, a resident of suburban The Dalles, sees the water level in his well going down year after year and worries that sooner or later it won’t go down.

At the end of the day, who would win if there wasn’t enough water?

In November 2021, town council members unanimously approved Google’s proposal to build two new data centers, but residents of the town of 15,000 weren’t sure how much water the proposed data centers would use. I didn’t know. Even the town councilors themselves had to wait weeks before the vote to know how many were expected to be used.

John DeVoe, executive director of Oregon’s Waterwatch, a conservation group, said these numbers should not be kept secret.

Water is a public resource, DeVoe said. Citizens deserve to know from what sources and how much water is used by those pumping water from rivers and streams and pumping water from aquifers.

He said plans and information related to water use should be made available to the public before government agencies can make permanent decisions on rights to water.

That didn’t happen here, said DeVoe.No one should be able to hide the ball. “

The United States hosts 30% of the world’s data centers, more than any other country. Some data centers try to make water consumption more efficient, such as recycling the same water several times in the center before discharging it.

According to a study published last year by researchers at Virginia Tech and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, one-fifth of data centers rely on moderately to highly stressed watersheds.

