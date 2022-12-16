Google Career Certificates Now Available in UT, Texas State University System » Dallas Innovates





[Photo: JHVEPhoto/iStockphoto]

Google announced that Google Career Certificates are available to students system-wide at the University of Texas and Texas State University. This could potentially reach tens of thousands of students across the state.

Google Career Certificates equip individuals with work-ready skills in the areas of data analytics, e-commerce and digital marketing, IT support, automation with Python, project management, and user experience (UX) design.

This is Google’s largest statewide university partnership to date, and the university system will incorporate certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences, offering the option to earn university credit.

Texas 2036 will list Google Career Certificates on the National Register as part of an effort to expand the state’s database of postsecondary qualifications.

Texas 2036 is a public policy think tank founded by Dallas attorney Tom Luce.

Texas is known as a world economic leader thanks to its diverse and competitive workforce. Today’s announcement strengthens more dynamic partnerships between industry, academia and employers to prepare Texans for the highly skilled, high-paying jobs of the future, said Senator John Cornyn, Texas. Republicans said in a statement. publication. We are proud of the innovation happening here in Lone Star State. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have for years to come.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott likewise touted the positive effects of the program.

Texas is a center of innovation in the United States, a leader in the global technology industry, and committed to ensuring that students have the work-ready skills to be competitive in the field. Abbott said in a statement. Through the Google Career Certificates program, Texas develops the tech industry talent pool into a highly skilled workforce, ready to grow and thrive in a fast-growing economy. Thank you for working with Google and Texas colleges to help prepare thousands of Texas students for high-paying jobs and opportunities for success.

By 2030, the UT system predicts that more than 60% of jobs in Texas will require post-secondary qualifications such as degrees and certificates, but more than half of Texans will not be trained for these jobs. says.

The Texas Higher Education Commission wants to close this gap with the goal of enabling 60% of working-age Texans to earn a degree, certificate, or post-secondary qualification by 2030. increase. One way the University of Texas and Texas State University system is contributing to this effort is by offering the Google Career Certificates program, the system says.

Combining a bachelor’s degree with a Google Certification results in graduates who are well educated and particularly skilled. This is a great combination for students and employers. His UT Systems dean, James B. Milliken, said in a statement. Texas’ population is projected to double by 2050, and Texas is projected to have the highest net employment growth of any state by 2030. UT institutions are proud to lead efforts to meet the demands of the state’s workforce and industry, positioning our graduates for success and professional growth. in the modern job market.

Brian McCall, system dean at Texas State University, says graduates need to be on the market to find the best jobs.

Employers in Texas say they want graduates with marketable skills they can rush to when they graduate from college, McCall said in a statement. His seven member institutions of Google are committed to developing these skills as part of their current degree programs and have partnered with Google to provide career certifications that demonstrate the skills and talents that students have developed throughout their college careers. We are proud to offer the book.

Google said it has developed the Google Career Certificate for its employees to help increase the number of skilled talent in high-demand fields.

Google says the certificates available on Coursera require no degree or experience and can be completed within three to six months of part-time study. The program includes an employer consortium of over 150 companies, including Texas-based companies such as AT&T, Dell and Google, committed to considering graduates for relevant entry-level roles. I’m here.

More than 100,000 people in the United States have graduated from the program, and 75% of them report a positive career impact, such as a new job, higher salary, or promotion within six months of completing the program.

Are you planning a journey from innovation to market commercialization, or applying for federal funding through the $4 billion America’s Seed Fund program? Or maybe you’re an entrepreneur looking to validate your client’s needs? I can’t. The Texas SBDC Technology Commercialization Center would like to help.

Find your passion and donate with a purpose to support our community.

The University of North Texas Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment (UNT WISE) partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission to use a $12.7 million grant to create the Texas Beacons of Excellence to help employers recruit, retain, and retain their employees. , announced that it will help improve containment skills. have a disability. The goal, according to the statement, is to educate employers using minimum wage contracts on the benefits of competitive integrated employment. This project supports our mission to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities by researching innovative best practices, training and directly supporting professionals in effective and ethical services. A direct match…

Researchers recently unveiled an imaging microchip that can see through low-visibility environments such as fog, smoke, and snow. The result of more than 15 years of research, the technology could one day help drivers and self-driving cars detect objects in low-visibility conditions, help manufacturers inspect packages, and help firefighters detect smoke and fire. may assist in navigating through

The funding is part of the approximately $6 million Texas Talent Connection grant announced today by Gov. Greg Abbott. Local organizations receiving grants include Community Learning Centers, Inc. North Central Texas College. NPower; and the Tarrant County Workforce Development Commission.

