Amazon Confuses Google and Meta (NASDAQ:AMZN)

While everyone worries about macroeconomics and whether the Federal Reserve will ease quantitative tightening and adopt a more dovish stance on interest rate issues, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is quietly building a digital advertising empire. This could pose a strategic threat to the duopoly of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Meta Platform (META).

Due to its size, Amazon is likely to weather the upcoming macroeconomic challenges with relative ease, giving it ample time to seize opportunities and make the market a prime destination for advertisers. . Add to this the fact that the company is expanding its advertising business at a time when its competitors are either unable to adapt to the changing digital advertising landscape or are under regulatory scrutiny, and Amazon will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The fact that it became clear that it could confuse the future.

New contender for top spot

Over a decade ago, both Google and Meta formed an informal duopoly in the digital advertising market. This was simply because the overall ROAS on each platform was significantly higher compared to other platforms and other forms of advertising. This has led advertisers to choose advertising tools from Google and Metas to improve their conversion rates, increase sales and grow their businesses. However, that could change soon.

Amazon’s latest third-quarter earnings report shows the company could disrupt its current duopoly in the near future. The company’s advertising business has grown aggressively in recent months despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment that has already led to a decline in global advertising spending. From July to September, Amazon’s ad revenue alone rose 25% year over year to his $9.55 billion.

For comparison, Google’s overall ad revenue in Q3 was $54.48 billion, up only 2.5% year over year, while Metas’ ad revenue in Q3 was $27.74 billion. There was even a year-on-year decline of 3.7% in the dollar. Both companies’ advertising businesses are more mature, making it difficult to generate record returns again and again, but the aggressive double-digit growth of Amazon’s advertising business in the third quarter reflects Amazon’s strategic It shows that there is an opportunity to become an enterprise. A threat to both major competitors.

Statista believes Amazon’s advertising business will account for 7.1% of total digital advertising revenue among the largest advertising platforms in 2023, sustaining one of the largest annual growth rates.

Net Digital Ad Revenue Share of Major Ad Selling Online Companies (Statista)

Leverage the benefits of a closed ecosystem

One of the primary goals of Amazon’s advertising business is the ability to operate unanimously within Amazon’s own growing marketplaces and online stores. By having an in-house advertising business operating within the closed ecosystem of various popular e-commerce platforms such as amazon.com, the company as a whole can better track user behavior and deliver greater ROAS to advertisers. and overall improvement. Improve performance and avoid disruption of your business model by third parties.

Remember, Apples’ (AAPL) decision to release an iOS 14.5 update that limits the ability to track iPhone users is projected to cost Meta $10 billion in lost revenue this year alone. At the same time, changes to Apple’s privacy policy run the risk that the effectiveness of Metas’ advertising tools may not justify the cost of advertising on the company’s platform in the first place. This may force advertisers to look for alternatives, such as Amazon, to increase sales and grow their business.

By operating within its own closed ecosystem, Amazon avoids the possibility of its business model being disrupted by others, resulting in better tracking capabilities and more effective advertising tools. His CFO of Amazon, Brian Olsavsky, said in the company’s latest conference call:

Advertisers want effective advertising. And our advertising is at the point where the consumer is ready to spend their money.Therefore, we have many benefits that serve not only the consumer, but also our partners such as merchants and advertisers.

At the same time, another big advantage of Amazon’s advertising business is the fact that it offers advertisers primarily search-based tools. To date, this is one of the most effective forms of digital advertising. This is because algorithms can understand user intent with a high degree of certainty and efficiently match it to the products customers are looking for. In the current environment, the search-based advertising segment remains the most resilient and recession-proof compared to other segments, which may explain the aggressive growth of Amazon’s advertising business in recent quarters. There is a nature.

Additionally, the latest forecasts show that search advertising continues to have the highest ad spend per user compared to other segments. Thanks to this, it’s safe to assume that Amazon’s advertising business will likely continue to generate record revenues. This is primarily because operating within a growing closed ecosystem avoids disruption. It will be the most efficient advertising tool for advertisers for years to come.

Average Ad Spend per Internet User by Segment (Statista)

Considering all of this, it’s no exaggeration to say that Amazon’s advertising business could pose a strategic threat to the informal duopoly of Google and Meta in the digital advertising market. As Amazon begins to play a bigger role in the advertising industry, this could ultimately lead to additional earnings and a subsequent rise in Amazon’s stock price. Given the amount of share, it’s safe to assume that Amazon’s stock is justified in rising more than 50% at this stage.

Amazon Consensus Target Price (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, remember that even in the current environment, Amazon is expected to grow revenue by nearly 9%. Currently, by the end of the decade, he will reach $1 trillion in annual revenue. This would not have been possible without Amazon getting into the advertising business. The advertising business has so far experienced one of the largest growth rates among other parts of the product and service corporate ecosystem.

main drawback

Amazon problem here. The company’s e-commerce and advertising businesses are growing at double-digit rates in the current environment, yet the market doesn’t appreciate growth stocks at this stage.

As a result, Amazon’s stock price has already fallen nearly 50% in the past 12 months, and positive developments, such as the successful growth of its advertising business, will not be seen until macroeconomic conditions improve. So while search-based advertising appears to be the most recession-proof form of advertising, Amazon’s stock may trade at its current lows for some time.

One Year Performance of Amazon’s Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Amazon’s latest earnings results show that Amazon is poised to become an even bigger force in the digital advertising space. Thanks to its already dominant position in the e-commerce business, the company will be able to further leverage its competitive advantage and accelerate the growth of its advertising business in the near future.

With the macroeconomic environment turbulent, Amazon’s stock may continue to trade at current levels, but it is highly unlikely that it will face a situation similar to what Meta faced when the 14.5 iOS update was released. in the short term, its growth capacity declined. This will allow Amazon to disrupt its digital advertising business in the years to come, further improving its advertising efficiency and attracting additional advertisers. Ultimately, this could lead to improved overall performance for Amazon and higher stock prices over the long term.

