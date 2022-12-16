Oregon drops fight to keep Google’s water use private





Residents of The Dalles, Oregon, have learned how much water Google’s data centers use to cool the computers inside cavernous buildings previously considered a trade secret.

According to Google, its data center in the town of Oregon consumed 274.5 million gallons (1 billion liters) of water last year. Her Dawn Rasmussen, who lives in suburban The Dalles, said she was shocked to see the water level in her well going down year after year.

I was stunned and scared for the future, said Rasmussen.

Data centers around the world help people stream movies, store trillions of photos, and conduct day-to-day operations online, but hundreds of thousands of It can handle a lot of gallons of water.

The California-based company plans to potentially build more data centers in The Dalles, eventually providing enough space for everyone, including its largest users, local farms and orchards. It has worried some residents who fear that they will run out of water supplies.

A lawsuit filed by the city on behalf of Google against Oregon’s largest newspaper, The Oregonian/OregonLive, which sought to keep information about water use confidential, was dropped, the newspaper reported Thursday.

City officials have abandoned a 13-month legal battle and promised to release the company’s water consumption over the next few years.

Google confirmed in an email Thursday that its water usage is no longer a trade secret.

This is an example of the importance of transparency and we aim to take it even further. This includes site-level water usage for all US data center sites, including Dulles, said Devon Smiley, a Google spokesperson.

In a November 21st blog post, Google said that in 2021, all of its global data centers will have consumed approximately 4.3 billion gallons (16.3 billion liters) of water. Southwestern United States each year.

John DeVoe, executive director of Oregon’s Waterwatch, a conservation group, said these numbers should not be kept secret.

Google’s data center in The Dalles used enough water to cover the entire city of Dalles 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) deep in 2021.

Dalles Mayor Richard Mays said Google had previously argued its use of water was a trade secret because it was concerned competitors knew how to cool its servers, but has since changed his position. , said it had agreed to publish the water records.

That’s why we dropped it, Mays told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Oregonian/OregonLive, which requested Google records last year, said the case was a major test of Oregon’s public records law.

Therese Bottomly, editor of The Oregonian/OregonLive, said it’s like a perfect example of the clash of two key narratives: both the expansion of large companies and the public resources they need to use. I thought.

Mays and public works director Dave Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Google is considering building two new data centers in The Dalles. The town sits on the mighty Columbia River, but the new data center cannot use that water and must instead use groundwater that has been pulled from the river and passed through the city’s water treatment plant.

Communities in the West have grappled with more than two decades of massive droughts, which research has linked to human-induced climate change. The amount of snow in the nearby Cascade Mountains, which feeds the aquifer, varies greatly from year to year, and glaciers are melting.

In November 2021, town councilors unanimously approved Google’s proposal to build two new data centers. Even the town councilors themselves had to wait weeks before the vote to know how many were expected to be used.

Water is a public resource, DeVoe said. The public deserves to know from what sources and how much water is used by those pumping water from rivers and streams and pumping water from aquifers.

The United States hosts 30% of the world’s data centers, more than any other country. Some data centers try to make water consumption more efficient, such as recycling the same water several times in the center before discharging it.

According to a study published last year by researchers at Virginia Tech and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, one-fifth of data centers rely on moderately to highly stressed watersheds.

Under a settlement filed in Wasco County Circuit Court on Wednesday, The Dales will pay $53,000 to cover the legal costs of the Press Commission, a nonprofit representing newspapers. . The city said Google had pledged to cover his $106,000 legal costs and a $53,000 settlement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manisteenews.com/news/article/Oregon-city-drops-fight-to-keep-Google-water-use-17657402.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos