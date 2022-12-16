Google reveals details about Search Status Dashboard





Google has released a new episode of its Search Off the Record podcast. This episode reveals the reasoning behind the Search Status Dashboard, the types of incidents covered, and why we have no plans to translate updates into other languages.

Google Search Status Dashboard

Google recently announced a new search status dashboard that notifies you when outages occur.

Service status pages are common for services such as web hosts, as they are a convenient means of communication for both users and service providers.

Why Google is publishing the Search Status Dashboard

Notification of outages at Google was previously done on an ad-hoc basis via Twitter, but according to Googlers, this had its drawbacks and was not an ideal solution.

The podcast pointed out that Google promised a dashboard in 2019. It looked like the entire index collapsed after a major search outage in 2019.

Gay Illies explained:

“One of the reasons is that we made that promise in 2019, which is why we said we would have better, more structured communication channels for search incidents.

That was one of the motivations for the dashboard.

…there was a realization that we were not doing enough.

So we wanted to fix that, both internally and externally.

Posting to Twitter has a lot of overhead

A podcast followed to discuss the difficulty of choosing a sufficiently large suspension to warrant a tweet, and how multiple parties need to be consulted before writing a tweet.

The lack of templates for tweets further complicated the process of communicating outages.

Lizzie Sussman explains:

“Well, but the actual post isn’t that long. It’s actually coming up with the wording. Like, it seemed to trip everyone up.”

We’ve talked about this before, and it’s like, “How should I say what, when should I say it?”

Gary Illyes: Yeah, that’s another thing Twitter didn’t use templates for.

Basically, every time I come up with something on the fly, and if someone like John or you or someone like John Mueller was around-

Then I basically double check the peer reviews and if it looks good I post it.

Lizzy Sussman:

So this wasn’t just peer review. Much more people were involved in these big messages. “

The dashboard may eventually show more

The current search status dashboard only covers the 3 types of outages we search for.

Crawl index registration service provision

Gary Illyes explains what the three stop types cover.

“So we map our dashboards to key search systems like crawling, indexing, searching, etc. And incidents go into those buckets.

For example, if for some reason Googlebot can’t crawl the entire internet, it will be stored in a crawl bucket. If there is a normalization issue that affects many sites, it will end up in the index bucket. And when many users can’t access Google.com, it ends up in the services bucket.

These three outage types are for version 1 dashboards. “

The podcast took a look at how this version of the search status dashboard works and revealed that we may add other types of outages to the dashboard later.

John Mueller: What if one particular feature of search is broken?

Is that what we show here?

Gary Illies:

That was a good question. This version focuses only on critical incidents affecting the mentioned systems, such as crawling, indexing, and servicing.

In the next iteration, I’m thinking of exposing the search functionality.

For example, if it goes down for some reason, like top stories or feature snippets, you can tell them something about those incidents.

But in the current iteration, I don’t think we will externalize these issues.

Lizzy Sussman:

What if Top Stories disappear completely, like delivery issues?

Or, as one particular site puts it, “I’m not appearing as a top story. Like I have a problem.”

Gary Illies:

That is, it depends on how many sites are affected.

John Mueller: And also search-related services, probably Discover, Google News, etc…

If they go down, will they be listed here as well, or are they really focused on web searches?

Gary Illies:

No, it will be yet another version.

I know there are services that I want to show on my dashboard, but basically I need to think about how I want other services to appear.

And I didn’t have the time or the nerve to think about it yet.

Additionally, I think it’s worth just launching V1 and seeing if you can learn anything from it.

And see if it can be improved by including other services. “

No translations planned

According to the podcast, there are no plans to translate the new status page.

Googlers say translating dashboard announcements is too complex for the CMS they use.

They believe that using a service like Google Translate is sufficient for users who cannot read English.

John Mueller started with this part of the conversation:

“John Mueller:

Are there any translations planned or already in progress?

Gary Illies: No.

As in the current setup, it’s virtually impossible to do a translation, and they don’t even think about it.

The main reason is that, like the dashboard developer, Dashboard is like a CMS that we share with other Google and Alphabet products.

It’s also developed to be as simple as it needs to be to provide the dashboard itself. And there is absolutely no complexity in it.

Also, the translations get very complicated as you have to load different translations from different rows of the database that are serving the content.

…basically, if you’re using, say, Google Translate or any other translation, online translation software, you’ll have plenty of clues as to what’s going on.

Lizzi Sassman: I think I’m particularly sensitive to time on this one.

So if things are delayed in translation, the language is behind or the timeline of events isn’t the same, which can be a problem.

And people might think,

Or does it mean something that didn’t happen for 3 days?” No, it just means the translation is late. “

Search status dashboard

The Search Status Dashboard is a good way to be alerted to Google outages.

RSS feeds (found here) make it easy to receive notifications.

The usefulness of the dashboard is to help you diagnose whether changes in rankings are due to site issues or are happening across Google Search.

There are many different ways to listen to the off-the-record search podcasts listed here.

Also available on YouTube.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

