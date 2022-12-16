FiberSense VP Recognizes Fiber Optic Expertise





December was a busy month with FiberSense news. Especially for Nate Lindsey, FiberSense’s Vice President of Science and Innovation.

The Atlantic highlighted Lindsey in a November 22 article titled Underground Cables Are Take the Planets Pulse. First published in Knowable Magazine, this article focuses on geologists using fiber optics to monitor earthquakes, volcanoes, and traffic noise. Specifically, we use Lindsey’s citations in this article to extend fiber optic for distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) underground to monitor environmental disturbances, and use existing underground fiber optic networks for infrastructure Describes how to enable monitoring of assets. The article also provides an overview of how DAS technology is helping advance science.

When cars pass by, earthquakes occur, and tectonic plates move, Lindsay explains in the article how movement along the fiber changes the reflected light signal to detect earthquakes and other disturbances. It says it does.

The Atlantic article references Lindsey’s work as co-author of a 2021 article titled Fiber Optic Seismology in the Annual Review of Earth and Planetary Sciences. In that article, Lindsey describes a new geophysical approach that uses optoelectronic instruments connected to optical fibers to measure strain along the fibers, effectively reusing them as seismic arrays to monitor critical assets underground. It emphasizes the use of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) as an effective method.

As Vice President of Science & Innovation at FiberSense, Lindsey is focused on developing new insights, methods and products at the interface of fiber optic sensing, data science and physics.

The FiberSense DigitalAsset and DigitalCity sensing portfolios, where Lindsey is committed to continuously developing and enhancing capabilities, protect critical infrastructure through:

Early warning and detection to identify potential fiber cable collisions as well as minimize them before they occur Real-time monitoring of the true location and movement of every object in a city For urban planning Optical cables carrying fiber connected to a FiberSense system that provides valuable insight into traffic patterns and flows Enhanced maintenance with real-time condition monitoring Dial Before You Dig integration service to prevent damage to fiber cables

The FiberSense service monitors underground assets and was activated this year alone across fiber networks in Europe, the Americas, Australia, and submarine cables connecting major continents.

For more information on FiberSense, please visit www.fibersense.com.

